Paul admitted sadly (Romans 7:19) “the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.” Through reason and revelation, however, Paul was able to realize and demonstrate that evil impulses have no abiding place in man, made in God’s image and likeness. (Genesis 1:26) He discovered and explained (Romans 7:20), “If I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.” Paul was able to realize that evil of whatever name and nature cannot interfere with God’s universe and His man. He learned how to separate action of the so-called carnal mind from man’s true selfhood in the likeness of the Divine. Thus, he was able to draw a distinction between God’s man and the sinning race of Adam. All have the ability to follow Paul’s discovery.

Paul “put off” the old man, “which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts,” and in its place put on the “new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” Ephesians 4:22-23 He grew to understand the difference between divinely inspired action and the willful action of mortal mind. Paul discovered that the remedy for “carnal mindedness” is to put on the mind of Christ (Philippians 2:5, 1 Corinthians 2:16), and to walk in the Spirit. (Galatians 5:16) Nothing could deter Paul once he accepted this truth of being.

In her book, “Retrospection and Introspection,” Mary Baker Eddy writes: “The sinner created neither himself nor sin, but sin created the sinner; that is, error made its man mortal, and this mortal was the image and likeness of evil, not of good.” Sinful thoughts (the belief that there is something besides God and his universe) do not originate in the divine mind. (Habakkuk 1:13) We therefore must conclude that such beliefs are those of the mortal or carnal mind, which it is our right and privilege to reject.

Each of us may discover our real selfhood, our divine identity. Key to our discovery is a readiness to abandon a mortal sense of self. Eddy writes: “Gladness to leave the false landmarks and joy to see them disappear, — this disposition helps to precipitate the ultimate harmony.” After we suffer sufficiently from the “Adam dream” and, through God’s grace, awaken from it, we are ready to learn more of our Christ-like nature and to know ourselves as the Christ-like man with its infinite possibilities.

Mr. Lawson is First Reader of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.

