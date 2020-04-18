In the Garden of Eden, after God warned Adam and Eve about not eating (accepting, believing in, or commingling) good and evil, Eve sampled and then shared the “forbidden fruit” with Adam. The carnal mind had thus succeeded in convincing Eve that although Adam and she were created in the “image” and “likeness” of God (Gen. 1:26), still they were lacking. After they had sampled the “forbidden fruit,” they later heard God walking in the garden and “hid themselves” from His presence. God asked, “Where art thou?” See Gen. 9-11. Today, Mind, God, asks the same question, and we must respond.
In the narrative, “Where art thou?” asks for more than a physical location. God is the all-knowing and omnipotent Mind, and He/She is not ignorant of place, time, or the thoughts and intents of the heart. Therefore, God’s question of “Where art thou?” was to elicit from Adam and Eve (and us) what they (and we) accept as true, real, and powerful. It was and is meant to compel self-examination and an honest assessment of what we hold as true and real.
Mary Baker Eddy writes in her seminal work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures”: “Above error’s awful din, blackness, and chaos, the voice of Truth still calls: “Adam, where art thou? Consciousness, where art thou? Art thou dwelling in the belief that mind is in matter, and that evil is mind, or art thou in the living faith that there is and can be but one God, and keeping His commandment?”
“Where art thou?” may be rendered “Where are you dwelling?” As we shelter in our homes and practice social distancing to protect ourselves and our neighbors, we also need to examine our thinking. Where are we dwelling in thought? What are we accepting as true about ourselves and others? Are we adamantly knowing for ourselves and for our neighbors that (Acts 17:28) “in him we live, and move, and have our being”?
The Bible assures us (Psalms 90:1), “Lord, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations,” and the 91st Psalm proclaims, “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty,” “he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence,” and “no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.”
Psalm 23 reminds us that there is no lack in God’s universe, but we must mentally claim that fact and reject any contrary argument. Suggesting that consciousness is our real dwelling place, Eddy writes: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house [the consciousness] of [LOVE] for ever.”
Mr. Lawson is First Reader of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee, and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.
