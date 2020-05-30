“The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.” (Romans 8:16-17) Why are we timid about claiming our inheritance and asserting our birthright? Jesus actively claimed his son-ship with the Father (John 10:30), and he taught us (Matt 6:9) to pray “Our Father” (not “His Father”).
When we pray and live consistently with our prayer, we are “led by the Spirit of God” to become “the sons of God.” (Romans 8:14) Even if our faith is as small “as a grain of mustard seed,” we have the ability to move mountains, and nothing will be impossible to us. (Matthew 17:20) “Signs” of healing always follow “them that believe [or understand]” Truth, God. Jesus assured us: “In my name shall they cast out devils...they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.” (Mark 16:17-18)
What would postpone the “signs following” promised by Jesus? What would prevent our reaping the results of our prayer in fields “white already to harvest”? (John 4:35) Mary Baker Eddy, the Discover and Founder of Christian Science, suggests that our reluctance to obey Jesus’ command to “heal the sick” (Matthew 10:8) comes from a misunderstanding: we erroneously think that Jesus was speaking only to one audience at another time and place. Countering this, Eddy argues: “He was addressing his disciples, yet he did not say, ‘These signs shall follow you,’ but them — ‘them that believe’ in all time to come.” Paul sounded the keynote of harmony: “Now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2) We need to better understand this.
So, what if disease, unemployment, heredity, or fear seem to govern our lives? We can and should take heart and pray to understand that God loves us and cares for us. We can gain courage from Moses’ exhortation to the children if Israel: “Fear ye not, stand still [stop trying to solve things humanly], and see the salvation of the Lord.” (Exodus 14:13) Just as Elisha prayed that his servant’s eyes be opened to see salvation (2 Kings 6:17), we can pray for more grace, and with a growing spiritual sense, our eyes will open and we will more clearly understand that “horses and chariots of fire” surround and support us.
We should acknowledge our birthright every day, live our prayers, and enjoy our spiritual heritage. Relying upon “Our Father,” how can we be afraid?
Mr. Lawson is First Reader of Christian Science Society, Bristol, Tennessee and he may be contacted at mlawson@elliottlawson.com.
