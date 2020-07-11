Truth always destroys falsity. Once we understand that 1+1=2, we can never be fooled into believing that 1+1=3. Once we understand that truth, we are never afraid or upset by the suggestion that 1+1=3; our understanding destroys the suggestion. Even if 100 people contend that 1+1=3, we reject their argument and rely upon what we have learned, understood and demonstrated. On the other hand, should we entertain doubt about the correct principle, we may vacillate between truth and error and continue to make mistakes. This proves James’ warning that “A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.” (James 1:8) Our vacillation will end once we tire of mistakes and finally resolve to apply the correct principle.
Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science, writes, “The Christlike understanding of scientific being and divine healing includes a perfect Principle and idea, — perfect God and perfect man, — as the basis of thought and demonstration.” The more we understand and apply the correct principle of man’s being, the more we experience peace, joy, and health in our human experience. As with the application of mathematical principles, if we ignorantly accept the false claim that the real man is mortal and material, and we reject the truth of our spiritual being (the correct principle), we will suffer from our mistake. Paul warns, “to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?” (Romans 6:16) Shall we strive to be obedient to righteous (right) thinking and enjoy its rewards, or continue to accept erroneous concepts and suffer the consequences?
Through listening to God in prayer, we demonstrate life in Spirit and stop being fearful, upset, or victimized by every human challenge. We can stick to the truth of Being and hold to the truth that man is the image, idea, or reflection of God (Genesis 1:26), even if worldly thought accepts the universe as material and that man is organic and mortal. With humility, we can gratefully accept the Christ-teaching that God, good, is All-in-all, the only presence and power, despite material evidence to the contrary. Such enlightened thought awakens to the spiritual fact that we are “heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.” (Romans 8:17) Nothing can prevent us from claiming our heritage as God’s children, for as Paul says, “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.” (Galatians 5:22-23)
