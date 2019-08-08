When AC/DC thrust “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll)” onto the world, they delivered an essential message to generations of rock bands to come.
“I tell you folks,” sang Bon Scott, “it’s harder than it looks.”
Scott sang for Jive Mother Mary. Thirteen years of highways and byways lead the North Carolina stalwarts of rock to Bristol, Tennessee, and O’Mainnin’s on Saturday, Aug. 10.
“I used to want to be Jimmy Page,” said Mason Keck, guitarist and singer in Jive Mother Mary, “but making it is having a strong fan base and being able to make a living.”
Five LPs mark the recorded output of the band based in Burlington, North Carolina. Their new release, “The Long Odds,” rips its title straight out of the lives and hoped-for fortunes of the four-man Southern-tinged band.
“It’s the theme of the album,” Keck, 27, said. “This career is a gamble, and there are long odds against us. Rock ’n’ roll is a long shot, but it’s something I’m doubling down on.”
Keck and drummer Seth “Fluff” Aldridge started the band with guitarist Tyler Schulz in 2006. Big dreams? Well, sure.
“I had just turned 14,” Keck said. “It used to be, 15 years ago, we wanted to be rock stars. Still do, but that’s changed some. It’s a different scene now. Rock radio, that’s all changed.”
To the road they went. Packed in a van, Jive Mother Mary carted its unabashed rock ’n’ roll style from state to state and beyond during the past decade. Inroads made, they’ve since toured internationally and rate as indie rock successes.
“We’ve toured in seven countries, did a Southern rock cruise, which is where we met The Allman Betts Band and Blackberry Smoke,” Keck said. “We have a saying, burning up the highway, which is one of the songs on our new record. We’ll go anywhere to play.”
Recall The Allman Betts Band’s performance at Bristol’s Paramount in June. Keck’s Jive Mother Mary opened the show.
“We had a great time. Those dudes were incredibly nice to us,” Keck said. “Great show, great response. This time, we’ll do the full deal, get to play all of our stuff.”
See Jive Mother Mary at O’Mainnin’s, hear a flavors-rich rock band. Slivers of country inch alongside their string-bending rock guitars, mellifluous vocals and infectious melodies.
“We’re a full force rock band, an old-school rock band,” Keck said. “We try to be all-encompassing of rock. Some of it is blues-based, country-based. Southern? For sure. We’re all from the South. It’s engrained.”
They strike along near indistinguishable paths as cut by The Allman Brothers Band. Different slant of sound, different looks, but they draw from reasonably similar batches of influences. For a crowd, the Allmans ascended to heights of grandeur, giants of rock whose example long outlive them.
“It’s a whirlwind thing,” Keck said. “There’s nothing else like being on stage. It feels right. It’s like an aphrodisiac, like no other job in the world.”
On stage, dreams realize. Fans new and seasoned crowd close, sweating, yelling, arms thrusting into the air in time with the songs. In that moment, Jive Mother Mary become rock stars.
“Two hours can feel like 10 minutes,” Keck said. “When it’s right, it feels like I’m going to rise right up out of my shoes.”