In times of disaster, adherents of many faiths turn to prayer as a source of strength

Recent days witnessed vast devastation in the Bahamas as mighty Hurricane Dorian grinded slowly through its midst. Loss of life has been considerable.
As the hurricane routed north to drench America’s East Coast, towns shuttered and residents sheltered as best they could. Much of America paused. In times of such potential disaster, what’s left for people to do?
Enter the presence of prayer. For those unable to assist as a volunteer or to donate to a relief entity such as The Red Cross, prayer offers a way for the populace to help.
“The power of prayer and the providence of God are very real,” said Curtis Frye, who pastors Mary’s Chapel United Methodist Church as well as Booher’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Campground United Methodist Church, all in Bristol, Virginia.
Scripture provides an abundance of references to the power of prayer. Before, during, and in the aftermath of calamity verses in the Old and New Testament deliver words of caution as well as calm.
“God touches individuals,” Frye said. “He touches communities. He touches nations. He touches the world.”
Try Psalm 46:1-2 as potential disaster either literal or figurative looms large and near on the horizon.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble,” the verse goes. “Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.”
By turning to prayer, people morph into watchmen. Pray for imperiled people. Pray for localities on the cusp of potential destruction. Pray for better days ahead.
But how do we know that such prayer proves effective?
“That’s one of the great mysteries,” said Rabbi Arthur Rutberg of B’nai Sholom Congregation in Bristol, Tennessee. “We don’t know if prayer is efficacious.”
For instance, what of the prayed-for terminally ill cancer patient, suddenly determined to be free of the deadly sentence? What of a storm, as with Hurricane Dorian? Forecasters initially envisioned its invasion and subsequent hammering of Florida. Then it turned northward, just shy of making landfall.
“Sometimes prayer has an effect,” Rutberg said. “Is there a connection? Some things are beyond our knowledge, beyond our scope.”
Nonetheless, we turn to God when all else seems lost to possibility. We pray. We call upon the potential of hope.
“I think so,” Rutberg said. “I think it’s mostly for the benefit for the person. It helps us.”
Consider 2 Corinthians 5:1 when searching for hope during what appears to be a hopeless time of disaster.
“For we know that if the tent that is our earthly home is destroyed,” the passage relates, “we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.”
In other words, turn to God in prayer and in spirit. Look to Nahum 1:7 for: “The Lord is good, a refuge in times of trouble. He cares for those who trust in him.”
That could apply during either natural or personal disaster. Faith provides a key. When thus employed, we have a chance in the sheltering arms of God, according to the gospels.
“The power of prayer, I think prayer opens eyes,” Frye said. “To us, it could help to find a connection.”
Rutberg knows of God and hurricanes. He served a congregation in Florida during a time when several hurricanes made landfall in the Sunshine State.
“We were north of Miami in Port St. Lucie in 2004 and 2005,” Rutberg said. “We were hit with hurricanes.”
Among them: Hurricanes Charley, Frances, and Jeanne.
“Jeanne hit on Yom Kippur,” Rutberg said. “We ended with a prayer for safety and health. A few people lost roofs on their houses, but they were mostly unscathed.”
Did prayer work? Well, it didn’t hurt.
“We ask God to deliver people. We ask God to turn away storms,” said the Rev. Jonathan Jonas, senior pastor at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “In scripture, it’s when prophets call people to the attention of God.”
Think of the legions of people called to help the dead, dying, and downtrodden of the Bahamas. Our prayers just may have played a part in inspiring someone nearby to help them.
“God just might shape the heart of someone else who is close by, someone who can help, that loving and compassionate neighbor,” Jonas said. “How God can shape us is how well we can listen. We see these terrible disasters bring out great responses from people.”
Miracles happen. Sometimes people attribute them to prayer, other times to chance. Who knows which is which upon the point of a miraculous happenstance?
“A family member of mine was very, very ill,” Rutberg said. “This person was getting ready to be air-lifted to Pittsburgh for a liver transplant. I left the hospital and went to the synagogue to do an afternoon service.”
Prayers were spoken. Prayers were heard?
“Who knows?” Rutberg said. “When I went back, the person’s enzymes were down. Ended up being fine. No liver transplant.”
Monstrous Hurricane Dorian spawned widespread reaction as its menacing presence loomed near. Hellish visions of torment and catastrophe spun as quickly as its category 5 bombast. It crushed large sections of the Bahamas.
On Thursday, Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, issued a call for prayer.
“God can use you to bring comfort and peace in Jesus’ Name as you pray,” wrote Graham.
People, perhaps thousands of them, prayed. Whether as a result or not, we do not know, but the storm altered its route. Though still strong, its ferocity weakened. A consequence of prayer?
“You’ll have to ask God,” Frye said. “If the people are close to God, and their prayer is very powerful, I’ve seen how he hears their prayers.”
