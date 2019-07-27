How to try to convince an atheist that God exists

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Look around. In your neighborhood, on State Street, seated in the Paramount, shopping the aisles of Food City — or perhaps even in your own home.
Atheists live in your midst. They do not believe in the existence of God. They’re not worshippers of Satan; to do so would be to admit to the presence of God. Also of note, atheism does not imply that the person lacks moral character.
So how would a person of faith in God convince an atheist that God exists? Consider Kerry King, guitarist for and co-founder of legendary thrash metal band, Slayer.
“I’m not a religious person. I think religion is the silliest thing on the planet,” said King of Slayer, who will make a stop in Salem, Virginia, on their farewell tour this year. “I’m an atheist, but atheism doesn’t sell.”
Devoutly atheist, King does not budge. When encountered with the possibility of God, as when his band has often been classified as Satanist, his reply drives to the heart.
“Because I don’t think God exists, I also don’t think Satan exists,” King said. “Christianity is the only religion that recruits. Those who say on the first day God made this and on the second day, whatever, tell them to have a conversation with the Pharaohs, who were here first. There is no argument.”
Think again, related the Rev. Dewey Williams. The pastor of Belle Meadows Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, maintains that he can make well an argument of God’s existence to an atheist.
“You have to use reasoning,” said Williams. “The Bible talks about creation in Romans 1:20, the marvel of creation, the complexity of our bodies.”
Take note. To the sky by day for the clouds and sun and by night for the stars and moon, behold enormity. Cast eyes to the north or south, east or west for multitudes of signs of creation far removed, it would seem to a believer, from the hands of man.
Science, said Dan Gray, pastor of Addilyn Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, embodies keys to enhance an argument in favor of God as the creator of all. First, however, he said that he would seek a relationship with the atheist.
“I’ve got some friends who are atheists, and they are good people,” Gray said. “First and foremost, I would try to build a relationship with that person. It might take days or months or years … and not giving up on them.”
Dylan Novak, of Chilhowie, Virginia, serves as an evangelist to celebrities. In the course of his ministry he has ministered directly and in person to major stars from the worlds of rock ‘n’ roll, movies, and politics. Before he seeks an encounter, he seeks information pertinent to the individual’s relationship with God. Upon meeting the person, he gifts them with a letter and bag of Christian-based materials tailored particularly to them.
Along the way, he has attempted to bring the gospel to famous atheists.
“Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Geddy Lee from Rush just last week,” said Novak. “Mickey Dolenz from The Monkees. He’s fairly outspoken about it as well.”
There are many more.
“Walter Koenig from ‘Star Trek,’ Billy Joel, Ice-T, John Carpenter, Marky Ramone, Roger Waters from Pink Floyd. He said ‘thank you,’” Novak said. “Billy Joel, the first time I met him he said I was a Bible thumper. I said, ‘Do you remember when you and your little sister used to say to your grandfather? He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, that’s what I’m doing for you. He looked very taken aback, but he as very kind.”
As children, Joel and his sister attended church and believed in God. Their grandfather did not. He was an atheist. In time, Joel became an atheist, too. Novak, in each of his meetings with the pop star, said to him that he cared for he and his soul, that as a fellow human being and a Christian, he loved him.
That’s part of Novak’s method to reach an atheist. He delivers and displays the word, that Jesus Christ loves them.
The Rev. W. A. Johnson, pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, said that he would speak with a person who doubted the existence of God in a straightforward manner.
“I am the proof. Look at me,” said Johnson. “God picked me up from out in the world — sinful, evil, selfish, you name it. I was scrounging like anybody else, struggling to make it. One day, driving a bus, taking workers home from a crab factory in Hampton (Virginia), and Jesus came into that bus. To this day, I have not been the same. Turned my life around.”
For some, it’s a choice. For others, it’s a revelation. For many, it’s belief unwavering.
Regardless, if an atheist clamps firmly to their convictions maintained, then even arguments by the most devout and academic of Christians may not succeed in swaying them. Free will dictates that we have a choice to decide to believe or to not believe.
“God won’t make you go to heaven if you don’t want to go,” Williams said. “You won’t go to heaven if you don’t want to go. That’s what I would say to an atheist.”