You’re more likely to hot rod in a red Ferrari than to see either Led Zeppelin or Black Sabbath this weekend.
Yet thanks to classic rock warriors such as Feel the Rock Band, one can hear the music of rock’s glory days whenever they plan to plug and play.
So relive rock’s golden years. Experience a whole lotta rock love Friday when Feel the Rock Band pause their day jobs long enough to turn it on and turn it up at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon.
“We try to feel the music,” said Todd Reynolds, lead singer and drummer in Abingdon’s Feel the Rock Band. “That’s where our music comes from. We can play whatever we want to, whatever we feel.”
Feel the Rock Band evolved to the stage in 2011. Like many a band before and more to come, they began life as buddies on someone’s porch, just jamming.
Gigs arose. The band breathed. Voila! Feel the Rock Band were born, kicking and occasionally screaming, too.
“When we connect with a crowd, it’s an elation that only the stage can give you,” Reynolds, a former banker, said. “I want more of that!”
So they may squeeze Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion.” Perhaps Reynolds and company will resurrect Bad Company’s “Can’t Get Enough.” Suddenly, it’s the 1970s. Gray hair be gone, aches aren’t pains, and guitars simply cannot play loud enough.
“It’s addiction, absolutely,” Reynolds said. “It’s a drug. We like to play deeper cuts. Our musical taste is what we consider to be good rock.”
Witness an occasional rock original from Feel the Rock Band. Typically, that’s an instrumental. Primarily, they inject life into songs by bands who aren’t bands anymore. For instance, one can only dream of seeing the original Alice in Chains or Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix or the Eagles.
“We worship all of the gods of rock,” Reynolds said.
Yet by day Reynolds sells microscopes and works the family farm. By nights, he’s a rock rarity in that he sings and plays drums.
“It’s sort of a Don Henley thing,” he said.
Former touring musician Bob Martin plays lead guitar. Bruce Higinbothom, a physician in Abingdon, plays rhythm guitar. Tommy McConnell Jr. keeps time on bass guitar.
“Bob is from Atlantic City,” Reynolds said. “He worked the road as a guitarist for Chicago, Tom Jones, Christina Aguilera. He married a girl from Abingdon.”
Get it straight. Feel the Rock Band do not aspire to step as if from the shadows of America’s heartland onto the national bandstand a la Bruce Springsteen. They’re born to run, alright, but their terrain encircles home.
“It’s authentic,” Reynolds said of their music and shows. “Great shows are when people stand close to the stage by the first or second song, and they’re there until the end of the show. They stay with us, and we stay with them. You can feel it. You play twice as hard and twice as loud.”
For Feel the Rock Band, their mantra encapsulates as simple. If they love a song, can play a song and genuinely feel a song then they just may incorporate the song into their show.
Hey, why not play that funky music, white boys?
“Yeah, that’s it,” Reynolds said. “Feeling the music gets your heart rate up when the subwoofer booms right in your heart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.