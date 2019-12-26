ABINGDON, Va. — Strolling around Abingdon during the Yuletide season awakens the spirit of history.
And that simply comes from tracing the well-worn but handsome brick sidewalks fronting such Main Street landmarks as the Martha Washington Inn and Barter Theatre.
But what about the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum?
This brick landmark stands on the busy corner of Main and Cummings streets.
The house has been the subject of great debate recently during meetings of the Abingdon Town Council, as it has fallen into disrepair.
Ultimately, as a museum, it was closed.
But it’s still a fascinating stop — even from the sidewalk — during the holiday season.
Here, you’ll find a fake family — models, actually — who stand like they’re singing on the street corner.
You’ll find a historical marker noting Civil War history at this site.
The marker notes the story of Capt. James Wyatt, a disgruntled Union soldier who had a conflict with a court official in Washington County during the Civil War.
Ultimately, Wyatt torched the Washington County Courthouse just before Christmas of 1864.
“Once he ignited the blaze, the roaring fire soon destroyed the courthouse and numerous county records,” the marker states. “Burning cinders set other nearby structures afire.”
Yet Wyatt lingered too long, seemingly enjoying watching those buildings burn.
In the end, he was shot out of his saddle by a couple of Confederate cavalrymen, not far from the Fields-Penn House.
And, as one story continues, the ghost of his horse continues to run the streets of Abingdon, looking for its master.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.