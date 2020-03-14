I went to college in Southern California, and, unlike here, there earthquakes are the norm.
My freshman year I experienced my first quake. I was in the student dining hall when it hit, and what a racket it caused!
In contrast, my second earthquake experience was a quiet event. We were camping in the hills around Pasadena. In the morning while lying in my sleeping bag the earth rolled again. The only noise I remember was the gentle clatter of a few pebbles rolling down a nearby gulley.
Upon returning to campus we found out this earthquake also caused a racket.
But neither of those quakes was very impressive. I doubt either one reached 5.0 on the Richter scale.
So it’s not surprising that when I got up a little before 6 on the morning of Feb. 9, 1971, I shrugged off the first few seconds as once more the ground began to move.
I took a few steps toward my desk. It was supposed to stop now! But the ground continued to shake, and a rumbling, low in pitch but ever increasing in volume, began to overtake all of the other sound.
The floor of my second floor student dorm rolled as though it were being rocked in the swells of a passing boat’s wake, until right at the end of the quake the movement changed from a roll to a vertical chunk, chunk, chunk — and everything got quiet.
We had experienced the Sylmar quake of about 6.1 intensity on the Richter scale — at least 10 times as powerful as each of the previous two quakes.
One of our professors was out of state for the quake. The night before class another one hit. It woke me up. I estimated it at about a 4.9 and rolled over to go back to sleep. As we sat in his class the next morning, we felt another aftershock hit.
Whereupon our professor told us that when the quake hit the night before, he had gotten his family to stand under the doorway arch. We all laughed because it was so much gentler than the big one we had felt. Perceptions!
We expected the occasional earthquake there and ignored the ones that were what we expected.
Even when we know disaster is coming, it’s really difficult to know if we’re experiencing aftershocks from the last big one or foreshocks for the next.
Individually we must realize the end can come at any moment for us. On Feb. 9, 1971, for 60 people, the end did come in that earthquake. How soon is it for the rest of us?
Perhaps that’s not the crucial question. Perhaps we should ask instead, “Am I busy doing my Father’s business?”
