Tomorrow evening is the start of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday often referred to as “The Festival of Lights.”
The story behind this holiday is included in the Catholic Bible in the Apocrypha, in the two books of the Maccabees.
Otherwise, the only mention of the holiday is in the New Testament. In John 10:22, we see Yeshua (Jesus) going up to the festival of dedication. That was Hanukkah.
Why was this victory so important?
Here is some background: Before the uprising by the Maccabees in 165 B.C., the Seleucids conquered the Jews there. The leader had actually assumed the title Antiochus Epiphanes, meaning “God Manifest.”
They tried to enforce Hellenism on the Jews. Antiochus ordered pigs sacrificed on God’s altar, but overturning this decree and others was vital so the Messiah could grow up in that region to obey the laws of God and to remain without sin.
Finally, a priest named Mattathias and his five sons ignited a Jewish rebellion, fighting as guerillas. The whole family were called the Maccabees (probable translation: The Hammer) was eventually applied to the whole extended family.
So once the temple was cleaned up, top to bottom, the Jews decided to have a special celebration. So they celebrated Sukkot for eight days, combining celebrations for the feast and for God’s gift of victory in the war.
Tradition says that the priests only found enough consecrated oil to light the menorah for one day, but it burned for the whole eight days of Sukkot. It was a miracle!
Miracles have abounded in Israel’s history.
Just in the last half of the 20th century, the country of Israel was reestablished in 1948 and withstood the onslaught of all the nations surrounding her! Nineteen years later, Jerusalem was reclaimed!
God raised up Hebrew as a vibrant, living language after it had lain dormant for millennia! He gave His people blessing after blessing for the desert to bloom with orchards. These things were prophesied in the Bible.
So, also, was persecution from almost all nations. It makes no sense for such a bucketload of hatred to be dumped on tiny Israel. But despite the lack of logic, the UN has issued almost as many proclamations against Israel as they have against the rest of the world combined!
Why all this senseless rage against a tiny Jewish nation surrounded by Muslims?
Read your Bible. The struggle is spiritual. All nations hate Israel because Satan and his demons want to destroy her and thereby invalidate prophecies yet to be fulfilled.
Perhaps you also need a rededication. Consider the days of Hanukkah. Meditate on God’s promises and their ultimate fulfillment. Choose to let Him lead you to His purposes. Then wait to see the glory and power of the Lord!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.