Just over a month ago our daughter presented us with her fourth bundle of joy! Keturah Abigail Copley came into the world at 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Even though she weighs a little on the hefty side, she still feels and looks tiny. She likes to curl up in a tight little ball at the nape of your neck and snuggle there sweetly.
When looking at our precious grandchildren we’re left with a mind-boggling question. How can innocents at birth sometimes grow up to shed all that innocence, embracing hatred and evil?
As we approach Veterans Day, we are practically forced to reexamine Nazism and their planned “Final Solution.” Most wars are at their cores unholy, but in World War II the U.S. forces were truly fighting to preserve our way of life and to defeat a system bent on destroying a whole group of people, just because!
Living in this area, if you are white and go to church you probably don’t receive a lot of prejudice. But just because prejudice doesn’t impact your life much doesn’t mean it isn’t here!
A few years ago I was acquainted with a young couple with two little boys. The father and the sons wore tzit-tzit, the strings observant Jewish men wear in obedience to Numbers 15:38.
The mother often hovered over the boys, tucking the tzit-tzit back under their waistbands. I was puzzled at first. Was she hiding the strings because they had blue threads, following the scripture as Messianic believers often do? Did her concern stem from the fact that Orthodox Jewish men don’t wear the blue thread?
But then I realized what was going on. They had experienced some active prejudice in the past. She was trying to protect her sons from possible anti-Semitism.
Prejudice can be sneaky. Years ago I was visiting in Canada. Everyone else at a dinner party was Canadian, but they all knew I was from Tennessee. Soon the conversation turned to lambasting Southerners for treating African Americans hatefully.
Had I been invited to comment, I would have heartily agreed with them. But I wasn’t invited to comment. So I just listened.
After a while, though, the conversation turned to a different ethnic group in Canada. All of them had derogatory things to say about this group — but not one of them realized that they were also exhibiting prejudice!
We are entering a season when many people celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace. How shocking it may be for some people to find out that He was born and died a Jew — and is coming back as a Jew, too.
Israel will not be forgotten! See Ezekiel 37:14. “I shall put my spirit in you, and you shall live!”
