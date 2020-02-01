The congregation we fellowship with (when able) recently completed a 21-day fast. This fast was not commanded in scripture. Rather, the congregation’s leadership felt led by God to encourage the congregation to fast together.
While meditating on the principles of fasting, I remembered years ago as a high school student noticing for the first time that New Covenant believers ought to fast. In Luke 5:33-35, Yeshua compared His ministry to the celebration of a wedding while the bridegroom was present. But, in the latter part of verse 35, He said that when the bridegroom is removed from them “… then they will fast in those days.” (NKJV)
Entire books have been written about fasting. So what is my purpose in this brief article? I want to encourage you to delve a little deeper into fasting for yourself.
Some of you may attend a fellowship that has fasting as part of their liturgical calendar, usually during Lent. Other groups don’t focus on that particular spiritual discipline at all. But few congregations seem to teach their parishioners the predominant biblical pattern.
Frequently believers choose to pursue a “Daniel fast.” While biblical, that’s not the type of fast referred to most often in scripture. A Daniel fast is described in Daniel 10:2-3 — avoiding rich food, meat, or wine for the duration.
But most biblical fasts begin at sundown during the previous evening and continue until sundown the next day. During that time individuals will refrain from any food or drink. Some people choose at some times to extend the fast through two or three days, still without partaking of any food or drink at all, including water. (See Leviticus 23:27-32, for instance.) Anyone with health issues should consult with a physician before participating in such a fast. Pregnant or nursing mothers may need to eat or drink during such a fast as well. But this kind of fast gets your attention! Seeing your need for God is much easier when your stomach is hollow and your lips dry!
But during or at the conclusion of past modified Daniel fasts, individuals have seen solutions to problems they have been wrestling with over time. All sorts of struggles and obstacles have been resolved, sometimes as very clear miracles! And we have also had revelations of direction for the congregation.
Fasting is a powerful spiritual tool. It’s also difficult! So if you have never observed a complete fast, you might want to work into one gently. Maybe choose to skip a meal. Then you can use the freed-up time to study, pray, or meditate. Focusing on Isaiah 58 would be a great way to start.
But however and whenever you fast, let us do so united in anticipation of the return of the bridegroom!
