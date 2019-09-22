KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Today marks the first official day of autumn.
And that signals the start of one of Marshall Adesman’s favorite times at the Exchange Place, a historic site in Sullivan County, Tennessee, where the artistry of agriculture comes alive on the last weekend of each September.
Exchange Place celebrates the harvest season during the Fall Folk Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, along an old stagecoach road connecting Bristol to Kingsport.
“We always have vendors who sell plants and other agricultural items,” said Adesman, a volunteer and secretary of the steering committee at Exchange Place.
“So many people have grown up with it, have been coming to our festivals for years,” added Adesman, 70. “Exchange Place holds a very special place in the hearts of people throughout this Mountain Empire region.”
Preserve and interpret
As always, proceeds from the festival go toward the care of the farm’s animals and the continuing restoration and preservation of the site on the outskirts of Kingsport.
“The farm itself has been here, in this exact same spot, for around 200 years,” Adesman said.
Today, Exchange Place is a living history landmark set to preserve and interpret the heritage of mid-19th-century farm life in Northeast Tennessee.
This marks the 48th year for the fall festival, which spotlights a wide variety of traditional folk arts, along with autumn plants, produce and unique seasonal items, said Adesman, who lives at Mount Carmel, Tennessee.
Visitors can also find demonstrations of woodworking, weaving, soap-making and hand-painting on slate.
Sorghum cane
Cooking cane is Saturday’s big draw, said Adesman.
This time-consuming task requires squeezing the juice from the cane then boiling it until the water has evaporated to the point where only pure sorghum is left, Adesman said.
“This is the third straight year that one of our volunteers, Mark Selby, has taken on the task of growing sorghum from seed, then supervising a group of people in harvesting the cane on the Saturday of the festival and boiling the juice until the water has evaporated to the point where just pure sorghum remains in the pan,” Adesman said.
Making sorghum was a traditional Appalachian endeavor during the 1850s and often a community-wide event, according to Adesman. “And we are, once again, doing something that is both educational and fascinating.”
Home to horses
On Sunday, expect to find educational explanations at the mill on the property as well as a chance to visit the cane patch to compare sorghum cane with sugar cane, Adesman said.
This year’s harvest includes pumpkins, honey from a local beekeeper, dried flowers, plants for fall planting, goat milk cheeses and stone-ground cornmeal.
Festival-goers can also visit the farm’s animals, like Chance and Ned, a pair of horses.
“There is just something peaceful about Exchange Place,” Adesman said. “Maybe it’s because we have animals who make their home here. But something about it relaxes people, lowers their blood pressure, makes them forget all modern issues for a while and mentally transport themselves back to a much simpler time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.