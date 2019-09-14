You are the owner of this article.
Discovery Church
The Compassion Experience

Exhibit showing plight of children in poverty worldwide — and ways to help them — on display in Bristol from Sept. 14-16

  • 3 min to read
Compassion Experience-1

Matt Korell, lead pastor of Discovery Church in Bristol, Tennessee, will preach about helping children in poverty as part of The Compassion Experience.

 Tom Netherland/Special to the Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Faraway smiles grace the lobby of Discovery Church this week. Alongside a large trailer in its spacious lot outdoors, the gratitude awash on those same faces invites attention.

Thank you, they say. Explore deeper, and they communicate the word, “Help.”

Stop by Discovery Church in Bristol, Tennessee, from Saturday, Sept. 14, through Monday, Sept. 16. Witness an inviting exhibit that illustrates the plight of children on the brink and in the grip of poverty around the world. They’re hungry and they’re lost. The Compassion Experience offers ways for you to change their route in life.

“To walk through is to experience a third world experience here in Bristol, to see what poverty looks like for children,” said Matt Korell, lead pastor at Discovery Church. “It’s about helping a child through compassion.”

Compassion Experience-2

"It’s about helping a child through compassion," Matt Korell, lead pastor of Discovery Church, of The Compassion Experience exhibit on display at the church through Monday.

Attend one of two services at Discovery on Sunday, Sept. 15. Each will address The Compassion Experience. From perspectives biblical and human, Korell’s sermon looks to draw a bead on the humanity aspect of neighbors helping neighbors in need.

“That’s in the morning, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.,” he said. “Everyone’s welcome to attend. We’ll have a special sermon about helping kids out of poverty in Jesus’ name.”

Compassion International fields The Compassion Experience. Based in Colorado, the organization says that it “is the world’s largest Christian child development organization.” Established more than 60 years ago, they say they have served more than two million children in 25 countries around the world.

“This is one of six traveling exhibits around the United States,” said Evan Crumley, tour manager of The Compassion Experience. “It’s a self-guided tour.”

Step up and into the trailer. Through interactive means, meet Jey from Kenya and Kiwi from the Philippines.

Compassion Experience-3

"Their stories are not easy," said Evan Crumley, tour manager of The Compassion Experience.

“You’ll see how they live, see their homes, and their marketplaces,” Crumley said. “Their stories are not easy. Some of the realities of their lives are really harsh. At the end, you can sponsor a child if you want to. We get a lot of people who come out in tears.”

Attendees may financially adopt a child. Through a monthly commitment, a child in a developing country will receive plenty of food as well as spiritual and educational nourishment.

“To go through the experience, you don’t have to adopt a child. Please come,” Korell said. “If they so choose to adopt a child, it’s $38 per month. That’s one meal out of a month for a family, or a couple of movies, or visits to Starbucks. We can all find $38 per month.”

Korell speaks from personal knowledge. Deeply invested in children through Compassion International, he and his wife adopted four children — one for each of their own children at home.

“We can’t end worldwide hunger and childhood poverty, but we can end poverty for those four kids,” he said. “Of the kids we adopted, two are in Ecuador, one in Thailand, and one in Kenya. This is something I care about. Our goal as a church, that 100 kids will be rescued out of poverty this weekend.”

Compassion Experience-4

"These are kids who are hurting," Korell said. "You can help a child’s life."

One may wonder, why should we care? After all, isn’t poverty an issue in America, too?

“To us, $38 covers a tank of gas,” Crumley said. “For them, it’s huge. It can be life changing. Small to Americans, large to them. It gives these kids a first chance. They are born into a cycle of extreme poverty.”

Christian scripture commands that people help people in need.

“With compassion, it’s a chance to live out scripture,” Korell said. “It’s to love your neighbor as yourself. On Sunday, our message will be on Matthew 25.”

Turn to the passage Matthew 25:35-36 and find “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in. I needed clothes and you clothed me. …”

Compassion Experience-5

“Go and BE the Church” is the reminder printed above the doors at Discovery Church.

Doubt lives well beyond those lines from the gospels. They’re examples of deeds expected from those who can replenish those in need, a manner of being that’s expected of Christians.

“No matter what these kids have gone through, they are shown that they are loved,” Crumley said. “They are shown hope.”

Korell, through the four children that he and his family sponsor, has seen the lights of hope and the arms of love flourish. Life changes for them. Suddenly, they have a chance to not just survive childhood, but to break their cycle of poverty.

“There are kids who are hurting. You can help a child’s life,” Korell said. “What have we gotten back? It’s seeing my kids get excited when they get a letter. It’s knowing they can help people.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

