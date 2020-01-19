KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will feature Emma Murphy, historian and park guide at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville, Tennessee, for an event at 7 p.m. Monday.
Murphy specializes in researching and writing about the Civil War. She will present “A Long Dark Shadow: Death at Gettysburg,” a TCCWRT-sponsored program about the life and times in Gettysburg immediately during and after the battle’s conclusion.
The program will be held in the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219, 400 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport. The event is free to the public, and donations will be accepted.
