Backstreets back

OMAHA, NEBRASKA--06/09/2014 The Backstreet Boys performed at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Monday, June 9, 2014, in Omaha. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Backstreet Boys have announced a second leg of their DNA tour in North America. 

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” AJ McLean stated in a written press release. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

The tour kicks off July 10 in New York and includes stops in:

  • Virginia Beach, Virginia at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater -- July 19
  • Bristow, Virginia at the Jiffy Lube Live -- July 21
  • Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena -- July 27
  • Cuyahoga Falls , Ohio at the Blossom Music Center - July 28
  • Raleigh, North Carolina at the Walnut Creek Amphitheatre - Sept. 21
  • Charlotee, North Carolina at the PNC Music Pavillion -- Sept. 22
  • Alpharetta, Georgia at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre  -- Sept. 23

Fan club pre-sale for tickets begins Feb. 11 at 10 a.m., with general tickets available Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. To get more information on the concert dates, click here.

