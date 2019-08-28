ABINGDON, Va. — Allison Parker calls her paintings “a little more brushy and quick.”
She’s not focused on fine details.
Instead, she tries to capture an emotional sense of place.
“I just call it realism from life,” said Parker, 35, as she showed off a series of landscape paintings in Abingdon, Virginia.
Suddenly, Parker stopped and looked at the sky, commenting on the cumulus clouds hanging high above Abingdon.
Then she took a few steps toward the railroad tracks behind the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. and made mention of the colorful “weeds” on the property.
“I’m not trying to be a photo copier, because I want to paint from looking at real things myself — not through a camera,” Parker said.
That’s why you won’t find Parker in the field taking pictures so that she can paint a likeness of those photos later.
You’ll simply find Parker among the rocks and wildlife, working on her oil paintings.
“I don’t ever use photos,” Parker said.
“I just try to go the same time of day to the same spot with the same weather,” she said. “And I’ve done it anywhere from two sessions to maybe a month or two months’ long.”
Besides painting her own works, Parker teaches drawing classes across the Tri-Cities area — from anatomy to line-and-paint parties.
“It’s all private,” said Parker, who holds a degree in illustration and painting from Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia.
Born in Bennington, Vermont, Parker grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. She moved to the Tri-Cities three years ago and now lives in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Her works have been on display at the Chris Clark Gallery in Banner Elk, North Carolina, as well as the Kingsport Art Guild in Kingsport, Tennessee.
For September, Parker is displaying more than a dozen works on the walls of the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon.
She wants to share her story and how she produces her art.
“It’s about finding beautiful moments in real time and connecting to that and trying to capture it,” Parker said. “If I’m actually outside observing for hours and hours, noticing the weather patterns, the colors of trees, the animals, the smells, the bugs, then you get to know that place better.”