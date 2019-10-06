ABINGDON, Va. — Elections will be held in Smyth County to fill two seats on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Washington-Smyth Farm Service Agency county committee for Local Administrative Areas 4 and 5.

Area 4 includes the communities of Thomas Bridge, Marion, Seven Mile Ford, Broadford, Rich Valley and part of Sugar Grove. LAA 5 includes Atkins, Camp, Groseclose, Ceres and the other part of Sugar Grove. The candidates for 4 are incumbent

Committees make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. Their input is vital on how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues, according to a news release.

Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 4. Ballots are due back to the county office by Dec. 2. Winning candidates will take office on January 1.

