Holiday Hangover
Loud rock, long hair.
Now there’s a remedy for what ails you in the aftermath of Christmas. Make way for Holiday Hangover. Set to rumble Friday at the ever-inviting Bloom Café and Listening Room in Bristol, Tennessee, rockers in the form of Indighost jibe with those from 49 Winchester.
A big bang awaits to ensue. Listen for Johnson City’s Indighost to surgically explore their latest album, “Satan’s Texas Vacation.” Swirls of psychedelic twists and tumbles exude from the voices, guitars and lyrics attached. Bold as a beer-swigging monk, there’s nothing silent about Indighost. Equal parts numbing nuance and ear drum-demolishing rock fill any haunt they so choose to play.
After Christmas Throwdown
Presents gifted, unwrapped, enjoyed by now. Christmas 2019 now fits in the file marked, “Christmases past.”
So onward ho! Spread wide a path for the After Christmas Throwdown. Cellist extraordinaire Dave Eggar joins with marvel musician Jamen Denton for a party of fellowship, fun and music Saturday at Machiavelli’s in Bristol, Tennessee.
Snag a pizza and a plateful of music. Courtesy of Grammy-nominated Eggar, you'll get tunes from classical to alternative rock to Appalachian Mountains music. Denton, who leads Virginia Ground, pens and performs lyrics such to prompt thought and thrills. Together at such a festive time and friendly atmosphere, anticipate a freewheeling jam of a jingling time.
Wolf Hills Brewing New Year’s Eve
Three happy notes in the form of three significant local bands herald the coming new year in memorable form.
Drop the ball at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon on Tuesday. Bristol’s Annabelle’s Curse join Appalachia’s If Birds Could Fly and Bluff City’s Ragged Sally for a folk-inflected rendezvous to walk various lines of rock to pop and bits of country.
Go ahead, uncork an unpredictable classic.
“We’re not trying to sound like anything,” said Zack Edwards, lead guitarist for Annabelle’s Curse. “Sometimes it’s four-in-the-floor pop with a disco beat and then it’s back to folk music.”
Music Notes
Gift cards instead of record albums yesterday? Socks and underwear as opposed to the latest LPs from Bruce Springsteen and Elton John? How about a release from “Star Wars”? Read on, wounded music fan.
Thrust those gift cards in the direction of your local Walmart — Abingdon, Bristol, Virginia or Bristol, Tennessee locations.
Find Elton John’s double LP, “Diamonds.” Embrace 21 career-spanning tracks from 1970’s “Your Song” to 1990’s”Sacrifice” and beyond. Hallmarks that spun John to superstardom then legendary status range from 1972’s ode to rock of yore “Crocodile Rock” to 1973’s sweeping “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and his bouncy duet with Kiki Dee, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” Pick it up for about $32. Diamonds not included.
While at Walmart, seek a 7” record of two songs from “Star Wars: A New Hope.” You know, the first of nine “Star Wars” movies. Presented on translucent blue vinyl, side A features the movie’s main title and the flipside bounds forth with the funky “Cantina Band.” Played at 33 1/3, its sound features neither pops nor crackles yet it bursts in cinematic glory. It retails for $11.88.
More into the Boss? Seek and find Bruce Springsteen’s latest studio album, the adventurous travelogue “Western Stars,” on CD for less than $9 on Amazon. Prefer the LP? It’s currently a wee bit more than $20.
How about Springsteen’s latest live release? Recorded in a barn with a full orchestra, “Western Stars: Songs From the Film,” features an elegiac listing of songs culled from Springsteen’s movie that accompanied his album, “Western Stars.” Listen in full for his respectful and enthralling take on Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Nab it on Amazon for about $10 on CD or about $30 for the double vinyl treatment.
There’s more, far more: For country fans, check Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get.” Disney aficionados? Skate along to Disney’s “Frozen II” soundtrack. Lovers of pop-infused rock, groove to Harry Styles’ “Fine Line.” Old school rockers? Revel to The Who’s long-awaited self-titled album or perhaps The Beatles’ expanded release of “Abbey Road.”
However …
For those not quite fed up with being fed for months with Christmas music, more comes your way in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Jingle to www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/pastestudiosampler/7-holiday-sampler-2019. Deck the halls with 10 songs from the Blind Boys of Alabama (“Go Tell it on the Mountain”) to the Oak Ridge Boys (“Down Home Christmas”) and Keb’ Mo’ (“Merry Merry Christmas”).
