Japanese and Appalachian culture meet in the form of J.P. Mathes and Fiddling Leona.
J.P. hails from Carter County, Tennessee. Leona originates from Tokyo, Japan.
Hear the colorful married couple when J.P. Mathes and Fiddling Leona bring their international swaths of bluegrass to The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar in Bristol, Virginia, on Wednesday, Sept. 4. They’re the latest and most worldly of musicians to appear during the popular Wine & Unwind Wednesday Music Series.
“The biggest reason I love this type of music is the pure emotion,” said Leona. “When I played classical music in Japan, I never felt that music was true feeling music.”
Leona’s grandfather loved music. Enamored with Patti Page’s worldwide hit from 1951, “Tennessee Waltz,” he played it often for his young granddaughter.
“Back in the 1950s when American songs and albums reached Japan, they put Japanese lyrics to the songs,” Leona said. “It became a huge song in Japan. Now, I’ll sing it in both languages.”
Mathes outlined a show tailored for Wednesday that will include “Tennessee Waltz.” Likewise, a mix of cleverly chosen covers will commingle with a batch of originals.
“They’ll get to hear me doing ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ in Japanese and English,” Mathes said. “It’s real popular in Japan.”
Mathes plays banjo while his wife fiddles and picks guitar on a song or two. For instance, she wields a guitar when they tackle Jerry Reed’s “East Bound and Down.” However, while they brand as a bluegrass outfit, their style isn’t so limited.
“Bluegrass is the base of everything we play, but with hints of old-time music,” Mathes said. “Our original music may have a bluegrass sound, but we try to have current meanings to it. There’s also an influence from Japanese popular music. We listen to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin as well as gypsy jazz.”
Their roots began when Leona ventured to America for the first time. Her father sent her to San Diego to participate in master musician Mark O’Connor’s San Diego String Conference in the early 2000s.
“I couldn’t speak English,” Leona said.
Mathes spoke up.
“Just imagine,” he said, “trying to get a cab and not being able to speak English.”
Leona persevered.
“That changed my life,” she said. “If I had a sheet of music, I could play anything, but I couldn’t improvise anything.”
But fiddle music — bluegrass, country, old time, etc., isn’t played directly from a sheet of music. It comes from the person.
“It basically changed everything for me,” Leona said. “That freestyle way of playing, play however you feel you have to play, is what I wanted to do.”
In 2006, Leona returned to America to enroll in East Tennessee State University’s widely heralded music program.
“I took fiddle lessons from Tater Tate (a former member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys),” Leona said. “He was my first teacher at ETSU. I couldn’t speak much English. He couldn’t understand what I said, but it didn’t matter, but that encouraged me to learn more English. By the time I finished ETSU, I had a pretty thick Tennessee mountain accent.”
She and Mathes, each of whom performed in ETSU’s renowned Pride Band, have been a duo on and off the stage for more than a decade now. Since their move from Japan to Tennessee in January, they’ve called Elizabethton home.
And yes, Tennesseans, Fiddling Leona from Tokyo, Japan, says "y’all" and eats biscuits and gravy. Better still, she’s a lightning fast and tone-rich fiddler. Nuance threads from her fingers, onto her strings, through her fiddle and out to eager ears.
Together, J.P. Mathes and Fiddling Leona brand as a pair of Appalachian dynamos.
“Entertaining,” Mathes said, “is essential. If you’re entertaining, you’re supposed to be visually and audibly exciting. I’ll say this, nobody in Bristol will look like us on Wednesday.”