ABINGDON, Va. — Native American culture takes center stage in Southwest Virginia this winter, thanks to the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.
The celebration includes free screenings of films at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, just off I-81’s Exit 14, with each movie starting at 7 p.m., featuring:
» TONIGHT: “Defending the Fire” depicts Native American Warriors who have navigated a unique cultural and spiritual path, relying on the tenets of the warrior in ancient and modern warfare.
» Jan. 23: “What Was Ours” is the story of how a young journalist and a teenage powwow princess, both of the Arapaho tribe, traveled together with a Shoshone elder in search of missing artifacts in the vast archives of Chicago’s Field Museum.
» Jan. 30: “Blood Memory” explores how battles over blood quantum and best interests resurface in the untold history of America’s Indian Adoption Era — a time when nearly one-third of children were removed from tribal communities nationwide.
Beyond these movies, the celebration also includes Native American Programming at the William King Museum of Art.
Look for “Tours at Two: From Pot Latch to Pow Wow: Clothing as Cultural Identifier” at 2 p.m. Feb. 23
This lecture at the museum, 415 Academy Drive, is set to investigate the tradition of the powwow and the regalia associated with it while also discussing the attempt by Euro-Americans to appropriate Native dress during the 1960s and 1970s (the “hippie movement”) and conclude with a review of new, innovative designers such as Dorothy Grant, who have been inspired by their indigenous roots.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts organized this lecture; it’s supported, in part, by the Paul Mellon Endowment and the Jean Stafford Camp Memorial Fund.
