BRISTOL, Va. — A mesmerized William Reid sat with his parents in the pews at Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston, Alabama, in 1962 and 1964. He stood when they stood, applauded when they applauded — enthusiastically.
For from the pulpit preached the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
“I remember him well,” said Reid, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “He spoke of equality, of peace, of unity, of our nation under God.”
Reid will appear during a pair of local events to honor the slain civil rights leader. On Sunday, Jan. 19, Reid will read from biblical scripture as part of the 33rd annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia.
“Our theme this year,” said Lawrence Bell, chairman of Lee Street’s Martin Luther King Jr. committee, “is becoming reacquainted with our roots.”
Blends of spirituals and speakers inform the celebration. Everyone, Bell stressed, may attend.
“It is a coming together of people,” Bell, 72, said. “Not black people. Not white people. Not Baptists. Not Presbyterians. Not Methodists. Of people. We’re celebrating one of God’s people, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
On Monday, Jan. 20, the third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration begins with a march at 2 p.m. on State Street in downtown Bristol. Gather at 1:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. En route, a selection of spirituals will be sung by all in the march who wish to do so.
“Anyone is welcome to join the march and sing,” said Robert Campbelle, song leader for the Martin Luther King Jr. march and music director at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia. “We’ll sing ‘This Little Light of Mine.’ We’ll do ‘We Shall Overcome.’ You don’t have to pre-register.”
Look for neighbors as well as a number of local pastors to participate.
“I will be in the march,” Reid, who will be honored at New Hope on Sunday, Jan. 26 with an honorary doctorate from Emmanuel Christian Seminary of Milligan College, said. “It’s an honor to do so.”
The march begins at the Paramount and proceeds to the Bristol Train Station amid songs sung and unity materialized. Upon arrival, music and a range of spoken moments will follow.
“Rev. Reid is giving the benediction,” said Tina McDaniel, a coordinator of Bristol’s Martin Luther King Jr. march. “He’s lived it.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Reid leaned forward from behind his desk at New Hope. He recalled his childhood during the civil rights movement of the 1960s, of growing up in Alabama, of feeling hated, of witnessing his family, his race, his church brethren attacked.
His expression, serious. His eyes, penetrating.
“They didn’t understand our worship,” Reid, 61, said. “They couldn’t understand that. Right now, if I got 300 black people and walked down State Street, something would go down. Somebody would see it passing by as a threat. They’d call the police.”
Reid paused. He sat back, clasped and opened his hands, shook his head, leaned back across his desk, real close.
“There is no white church,” Reid said. “There is no black church. There is just church.”
Reid pastors New Hope Baptist Church. Rev. W. A. Johnson pastors Lee Street Baptist Church. Each man points to that which binds humanity. We’re more alike than not.
“There’s one God, one heaven, one hell, one human race,” said Johnson. “God created all of us equally.”
Bell’s been a member of Lee Street Baptist for nearly 60 years.
“New Hope and Lee Street are diverse,” Bell, a trustee at Lee Street, said. “Dr. King was a man of God. He believed that all of us should live in harmony.”
Harmony derives as a product of love.
Love, as gleaned from the Christian word of God, informed King’s leadership during America’s civil rights movement. He embraced such verses as John 13:34, which states: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”
“Love is the great commandment. Love one another,” McDaniel said. “That’s what Dr. King embodied — love! Love! He was biblical.”
King employed the might of God and the right of God throughout the words he spoke and his practice of nonviolent protest. He was America’s Ghandi with a pulpit and a bullhorn.
The Anniston Star of Anniston, Alabama, documented one of King’s visits to a church in their town.
“Dr. Martin Luther King walked into Seventeenth Street Baptist Church Friday night…,” noted the newspaper. “He was interrupted frequently with applause, which became more and more enthusiastic. At the finale, a standing ovation and thunderous applause left no doubt the civil rights leader had touched the hearts of his listeners.”
Reid, his parents and siblings sat in those pews, then stood in ovation at the end.
“His sermons were dynamic,” Reid, who heard him speak in church at least twice, said. “I’m sure my mother met Dr. King. We saw him as inspirational.”
Consider that Reid witnessed a gang of high school-aged thugs beat his father. He laid weary eyes on white robed and hooded Ku Klux Klansmen. He’s seen a cross burning. Read more about Reid’s experiences in tomorrow’s Community section of the Bristol Herald Courier.
But first, think of what God must think of those Klansmen.
“At judgment, God will expose them,” Reid said. “He will pull those sheets and hoods off to expose them for who they are.”
King rose above the din of evil. His alternative, his pathway above and beyond the chaotic fray of racial hatred led to and was based upon the word of God.
“He offered hope, and hope was something badly needed,” Reid said. “People were grasping for hope, because hope was being lost.”
Essentially, King worked as a soldier of God. The civil rights movement the war, the deep south its battleground, the late reverend and charismatic leader fought from a perch of right versus wrong as informed by the Bible.
After all, King believed that all of us — black, white, yellow, red or whatever, were made in the image of God. It formed the backbone of the civil rights movement.
“As a believer, that’s how I see us,” McDaniel said. “If we can step back and let that be our guide, as image-bearers, everything could change.”
