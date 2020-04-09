She stuck out her hand and said, “Hello, I’m Bella.”
In those days, Bella Bane attended Bristol Tennessee High School as a 16-year-old junior. She played in the school’s sanctioned bluegrass band, Slim Pickins.
Now she’s a music student at Nashville’s Belmont University. Like most folks nowadays, she’s isolating. So, from her apartment in Nashville on Sunday, Bane — who performs professionally as Bella Raye — will stream a concert for Bristol and the world.
“I’m used to having a live audience in front of me,” said Bane, 20. “When I see their names, I’ll wonder, ‘What do they look like?’ With this, it’s a beautiful thing. They can see me from anywhere in the world.”
Bane’s produced and posted videos online in the past.
However, Sunday will be her first concert of sorts performed via livestream.
“I’ll play some songs, talk with people, interact,” Bane said. “I’ll do some songs from my new EP, ‘How I Got Over U,’ and tell stories about the songs.”
“Everything goes back to Mr. Brownlee and Slim Pickins,” Bane said. “Being 14 in that band, I had never played guitar even for a talent show. He said, ‘I think you can do it.’ There’s no way I could play for people now if it hadn’t been for Mr. Brownlee.”
Upon graduation from Tennessee High, Bane moved to Nashville to attend prestigious Belmont University. She seeks a degree in music.
“I was alone at 17, just doing it,” Bane said. “I had to decide what I wanted to look like as an artist, what I wanted to sound like as an artist. I had to grow up real fast.”
Last year’s growth led to a six-song EP, “Dear 17.” Now she’s issued another, a six-song dip into her personal life and pop-woven musical style, “How I Got Over U.”
“I wrote the entire new record on my keyboard,” Bane said. “It’s on the pop side with country-flavored lyrics. It’s a pop production with storytelling.”
For her new batch of tunes, which includes such titles as “You” and “California,” Bane simply looked inward. As with her prior output, she wrote from a revelatory manner as if she opened her diary for all the world to see. It’s personal.
“I try to always put my records in a conceptual order,” she said. “It talks about meeting a person, falling in love, breaking up and feeling the agony. It ends with ‘How I Got Over U.’”
Bane intends to play most of or perhaps the entire new EP during her streamed show.
“It’s very upbeat, but I wrote it from a very heartbroken place,” Bane said. “Close your eyes and listen to the lyrics. It’s a clear path of heartache and destruction. The next chapter is shaping up to be a much happier chapter.”
Meanwhile, Nashville sleeps. As with cities to the east and to the west, Music City slumbers in disquiet. When will it get the green light to awaken? No one knows.
So Bane creates. While COVID-19 does its thing, she’s doing hers in the calm of her apartment, waiting for the day when the all-clear comes.
“I’m good, trying to survive this quarantine thing,” Bane said. “It’s an extrovert’s nightmare. Normally, I’m out and about, writing with my friends, playing shows, hanging out. It’ll be fine. It’s like a restart to a new year.”
