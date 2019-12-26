BRISTOL, Va. — A musician entered Radio Bristol’s studios recently. As he prepared to play live on JP Parsons’ “Appalachian Travels” show, he extended his right hand.
“Hello,” he said, “I’m Brad Heller.”
Join a throng to see Brad Heller and The Fustics on Jan. 4 at O’Mainnin’s in Bristol, Tennessee. Formed more than a decade ago, Heller leads a band centered in the core of that which brands best as rock ’n’ roll.
“I don’t like the term, ‘Americana,’” Heller said. “I like the term ‘roots rock.’ I like the term original ‘electric rock,’ ‘Midwestern rock.’”
Translated, Heller and band ensconce firmly in the vein of heartland rock.
“That’s a great term for it,” he said. “I’ve always been drawn to the clean, electric guitar sound. It’s kind of quintessential — the Creedence Clearwater Revival sound, the Tom Petty sound.”
Heartland rock provides the clothing that his music comes clad in. Peel aside those melodic layers, and lyrics of note and substance and even consequence and conscience emerge.
“I’m lyrically focused,” Heller said. “I grew up on Neil Young, CCR, Bruce Springsteen. Their music was the bonus. I love the seriousness of their lyrics.”
Consequently, Heller’s albums, beginning with 2005’s “The Conscience of Sins,” bear pronounced lyrics. They mean something. They’re far removed from “baby, I love you” and “honey, I need you” lyrics. Instead, they’re “hey, ya gotta listen to this” words of merit.
“With ‘The Conscience of Sins,’ we were going for a lo-fi sound,” Heller said. “None of us knew what we were doing. It’s social and political, pretty stripped down.”
Slivers of that early approach remain.
“I don’t want to hide anything,” he said. “The lyrics are the forefront. You don’t want to hide the lyrics behind the music.”
A pop-infused “Beyond This Life” and a more centralized “American Burden” followed in the years 2009 and 2012, respectively. Heller described the former as “a personal album.” The latter, more focused.
“Strife, rage and anger are good traits to find good songwriting,” Heller said. “I write melodic songs. You can have songs you can move and shake to yet have serious messages. The Beatles did it. The Doors did it.”
Witness a collection of rump-shakers and deep thinkers on Heller’s new album, “The Sentence.” Released in August, the native of Tucson, Arizona, penned each lyric and crafted each melody. Amid the snappy melodies and thought-provoking lyrics sprouts a general theme, a feeling that bears profound melancholy.
“I hear a narrator,” Heller said. “He travels this whole journey. He’s learning how to deal with loss on a grand scale. Seven or eight of the songs deal with the loss of my father. It’s definitely the most difficult thing I’ve done, to write these songs. But these songs are cathartic.”
Sad songs, Elton John said via song in 1984, say so much. Moreover, songs that palpitate with pain and suffering oftentimes entertain in ways that may seem unlikely.
“With a good band. And a good beat. And a good melody,” Heller said. “That’s what I love about the ’60s. The world was in turmoil, but they turned that into great songs.”
So Heller wields lyrics that beat steady drums of intrigue and provocation. They’re songs made for one’s cerebrum. Yet as with The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” and many more, he packages them in infectious melodies such to inspire one to tap a toe, nod a head and perhaps even sing along.
“Life is difficult. Why brush it over?” Heller said. “Music takes me to a place that nothing else can. It takes me to a place that alleviates pain and stress every single time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.