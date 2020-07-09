Hello, he’s not Johnny Cash.
But Jeff Tankersley portrays the Man in Black as part of Cash Revisited.
Experience Cash Revisited on Tuesday when the tribute act headlines Border Bash. Presented by Believe in Bristol, the program beams via livestream at www.facebook.com/borderbasbristol for free.
“I’m not Johnny Cash. I’m Jeff Tankersley,” said Tankersley, 51, of Kingsport. “There’s only one Johnny Cash.”
And he’s not coming back. Cash died in 2003. He left a massive legacy such that impersonators galore could not resist attempts to tackle his material onstage for themselves. Tankersley started his nod to Cash in 2004.
“When I walk out, I don’t say, ‘Hello, I’m Johnny Cash,’” Tankersley said. “I walk out with the boom-chicka-boom sound going. ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ is usually the first song I start with.”
Backed by a three-man band in the vein of Cash’s Tennessee Three, audience reactions vary from enthusiasm to reserved.
“They love to sing along,” Tankersley said. “As a child, my dad was a big Johnny Cash fan. At a young age, I started to love Johnny Cash. Well, I want to help to keep his memory alive, keep his legacy alive. He can’t go out and perform anymore. Maybe a song I do will bring back a memory of seeing him in concert.”
Tankersley said he witnessed Cash in concert but one time. It was in 1996 at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia. Of additional note, Cash’s final appearance on stage came in July 2003 at the Carter Fold.
“What I remember, he was larger than life,” Tankersley said, who added that his young daughter met Cash that night. “Just watching him onstage, watching how he picked up my daughter, you just knew he was somebody.”
Nearly a decade earlier, Tankersley happened to meet Cash in a rather curious place — Kmart. Cash and wife June Carter Cash were shopping for T-shirts and boxer shorts when Tankersley noticed them.
“That was in Kingsport,” Tankersley said. “I just walked over and shook his hand. He just smiled at me. His tour bus was parked outside. No, I didn’t get an autograph. I was so starstruck at the time.”
Years later, Tankersley began his journey as a Cash tribute artist by singing karaoke. Encouraged by crowd responses, that morphed soon into an opening slot for Benny Wilson. Since then he’s played locally, and he’s performed for a variety of functions and venues including the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville as well as Music City’s Johnny Cash Museum.
“You’ll hear everything from Johnny Cash’s Sun Records music to ‘Hurt,’” Tankersley said. “A lot of the songs I can relate to, people can relate to. They’re songs about life. I think all married men know about ‘I Walk the Line.’ They tell stories. Then when I sing ‘Hurt,’ I get chill bumps.”
So for the stage Tankersley dyes his hair black, dresses in black and invokes the songs of the Man in Black. He won’t make you think he’s Johnny Cash and does not intend to. He’s a fan doing what many a fan just may dream of doing.
“When I go out onstage singing these songs I loved so much as a kid, my worries go away,” Tankersley said. “It feels so good. It’s an adrenaline rush.”
» If You Watch
» What: Border Bash presented by Believe in Bristol
» Who: Cash Revisited
» When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14
» Where: www.facebook.com/borderbashbristol
» Info: 423-573-2201
» Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/CashRevisited
