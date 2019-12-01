Blountville Christmas Market

The Blountville Christmas Market will take place this Saturday at the Blountville Christian Church.

 Contributed Photo

The third annual Blountville Christmas Market, with more than 50 vendors participating, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The market will be held in the gymnasium of the Blountville Christian Church at 1680 Blountville Blvd. in Blountville, Tennessee. Items for sale include personalized crafts, clothing, artwork, leatherworking crafts, essential oils, jewelry, popcorn, fudge and more. No registration or entry fee is required to attend.

More information can be found by calling 423-279-2714 or emailing slcabaumgardner@gmail.om or slcmhopkins@gmail.com. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Blountville Library.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments