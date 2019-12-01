The third annual Blountville Christmas Market, with more than 50 vendors participating, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will be held in the gymnasium of the Blountville Christian Church at 1680 Blountville Blvd. in Blountville, Tennessee. Items for sale include personalized crafts, clothing, artwork, leatherworking crafts, essential oils, jewelry, popcorn, fudge and more. No registration or entry fee is required to attend.
More information can be found by calling 423-279-2714 or emailing slcabaumgardner@gmail.om or slcmhopkins@gmail.com. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Blountville Library.
