Productive home orchards are the result of many good decisions including site and variety selection. It is desirable to locate the fruit planting as close to your home as possible. Where space is limited, fruit trees may be set in almost any location suitable for ornamental plants. Consider the mature size of the tree when designing the planting. Dwarf fruit trees come into bearing earlier than standard-sized trees, occupy less space, and can be more easily pruned and sprayed with equipment normally available to the average gardener. Dwarf pear, peach, and cherry trees are not recommended because trees may not survive more than five years due to disease and incompatibility problems.
Site Selection: The importance of selecting the best site possible for fruit planting cannot be over-emphasized. Good air drainage is essential. Cold air, like water, flows downhill. For this reason, fruit buds on plants set in a low spot are more likely to be killed than those on a slope. Frost pockets; low, wet spots; and locations exposed to strong, prevailing winds must be avoided. South-facing slopes encourage early bud development and can sometimes result in frost damage. Select late-blooming varieties for this location. Deep, well-drained soil of moderate fertility should be selected. Adequate water drainage is the most important soil characteristic. Poor fertility may easily be improved by proper fertilization and cultural practices. Improving soil with poor internal drainage is difficult and expensive.
Variety Selection: Varieties must be adapted to your soil and climatic conditions. If possible without sacrificing too much yield or quality, select varieties with the fewest insect and disease problems. The value of certain varieties for special uses, such as freezing, canning and preserving, should be considered.
Cross-pollination is necessary for satisfactory fruit set in many tree fruits. Varieties that are cross-fruitful and that have overlapping bloom dates should be selected. To be certain of adequate cross-pollination, plant at least three varieties of apples. Don’t confine your selections to Summer Rambo, Winesap, and Stayman. These varieties will not cross-pollinate. Golden Delicious is a good choice for use as a pollinizer for other varieties of apples.
At least two pear, plum and sweet cherry varieties should be planted. Because Japanese and European plums are not generally effective as pollinizers for each other, two varieties of the same type should be planted. Windsor is a good pollinating sweet cherry variety. Sour cherries cannot be used to pollinate sweet cherries because they are different species.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.