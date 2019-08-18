When is the best time to fertilize your lawn? Since growth begins in the spring, that would seem to be the best time. However, fall fertilization, if done correctly, actually yields better results. To determine where you stand and what you need to do, take a soil sample for analysis. Soil samples should be taken at least every three to four years. The results will tell you your phosphorous and potassium status and how much if any you should apply. In addition, the soil test results will tell you what the soil pH is and how much lime should be applied to correct any problems.
Due to the characteristics of soil nitrogen, a routine soil analysis will not give an accurate reflection of residual nitrogen levels in the soil. However, we can still know how much nitrogen to apply. Nitrogen sources in fertilizer fall into two categories: those with less than 50% slowly available nitrogen or WIN (water insoluble nitrogen) sources and those with greater than 50% slowly available nitrogen. The bag should give this information. Here are two fertilization programs.
Program 1 is designed for nitrogen fertilization using predominantly quickly available nitrogen sources. If you desire a high-quality turf apply 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet 4 weeks apart in September, again in October, and again in November. Then apply no more than ½ pound of nitrogen in late May or early June. As an example, 10 pounds of 10-10-10 would yield 1 pound of nitrogen.
Program 2 is designed for nitrogen fertilization using predominantly slowly available nitrogen sources. If you desire a high-quality turf apply 1.5 pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet in September, again in October, and again in November. Then apply no more than 1.5 pounds of nitrogen in late May or early June.
Use the fertilizer analysis to determine how much actual fertilizer you need to put down. The numbers on the bag represent the percentage of nitrogen, phosphate, and potash (N-P-K) in the material. For example, a 10-10-10 fertilizer, is 10% nitrogen, 10% phosphate, and 10% potash and you will have to apply 10 pounds of the actual fertilizer to get 1 pound of nitrogen. If you were using 19-19-19 you would need to apply 5.25 pounds to get 1 pound of nitrogen.
Fertilization is only one aspect of good lawn management. Contact your local Extension office for more information.