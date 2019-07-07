The 12th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville, Tennessee, on Aug. 8.
This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers.
The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions that showcase the following topics and speakers: “Beef Cattle Outlook” by Kenny Burdine, associate professor, University of Kentucky; “Corn Silage as an Alternative Feed: Feeding Cows and Stocker Cattle” by Jason Smith, assistant professor and extension specialist, University of Tennessee; “Advancing Reproductive Management” by Vitor Mercadante, DVM, assistant professor and extension specialist, Virginia Tech; “Stocker vs. Feedlot Health” by Mark Alley, DVM, Zoetis; “Endophyte Fescue vs Novel Endophyte: Impacts on Reproduction, Milk Production, and Stocker Growth” by Matt Poore, professor and extension leader, North Carolina State University; and “Restoring Feeding Areas Back to Pasture after Feeding and Developing Feeding Area” by Gary Bates, professor and director of UT Beef and Forage Center, University of Tennessee.
There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states — Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina — and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves.
“This year’s conference will be one that should add dollars to your bottom line, whether you run a stocker or a cow-calf operation,” stated Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee Extension assistant professor and extension livestock economist.
A trade show will be open during the conference, with many of the organizations involved in the region’s beef industry there for participants to meet and learn more about their products and services.
The conference will begin with registration at 8 a.m., and the program will begin at 9:20 a.m. The trade show will open at 8 a.m. A ribeye steak lunch will be served.
The meeting is being sponsored by the University of Tennessee Extension, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Registration information and complete details will be available through your county Extension Office. Registration for the conference is $20 through July 26 and $25 after July 26. Make checks payable to the Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association and mail to Tri-State Beef Conference, c/o Phil Blevins, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210. Additional information can be obtained through your local Extension office or on the web at https://ag.tennessee.edu/arec/Pages/tristatebeefconference.aspx.