I once heard someone say that when hard times come, we find out who our friends truly are. We also see during hard times the best and the worst of human behavior. The current global crisis of the COVID-19 virus has brought out the best in people and unfortunately, we have also witnessed disagreeable conduct as well.
Having said that, allow me to share a few “heroes” and “zeros” we have observed during the present pandemic. Let’s begin with the bad:
Zeros:
» The individuals who drove cross-country buying cases of needed items such as hand-sanitizer, bleach, and cleaning supplies, and then selling them online at inflated prices.
» Toilet paper hoarding. Come on, folks; enough is enough. How much toilet paper can a person store?
» Social media pranks aimed at catching the virus and encouraging risky behavior.
However, during this crisis, we find courageous and benevolent people reaching out to make a positive difference in these difficult days.
Heroes:
» Doctors, nurses, and health care staff working round the clock.
» School system employees and volunteers distributing food to students while they are out of school.
» People reaching out to neighbors, friends and elderly persons who may not have enough food.
» Volunteers checking on elderly people who live alone to make sure they have food and medicine.
» Factories, warehouses and grocery store distribution centers working extended hours to ensure grocery stores are stocked.
» Truck drivers traveling endless miles so that food can be delivered to grocery stores.
» The Jonesborough, Tennessee, distillery that converted their plant to produce alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
» The retired pastor from Erwin, Tennessee, who visits his wife at her assisted living facility by talking to her through her window.
All these above heroes are sacrificing rest and time with family so that needs all around us are addressed.
To all the heroes, a grateful nation says, “Thank you.”
And yet, our work is far from over. I recall Jesus’ words; “For whoever gives you a cup of water to drink in My name, because you belong to Christ, assuredly, I say to you, he will by no means lose his reward.” (Mark 9:41)
Let us never grow weary in the work of helping others. Let us consider how we may lend a helping hand during these troubled times. In doing so, we receive a heavenly reward. That heavenly reward involves doing what is good, honest and decent simply because it is the right thing to do. We desire no glory for ourselves, but rather we simply desire to help others.
The present darkness will pass. When it’s over, may God say to us, “Well done, faithful servants.”
