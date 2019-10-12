When I was a small boy, I was introduced to a man who today we would call a visionary. However, at that time, many people didn’t think so. The man was a relative by marriage, and he was a man with a vision. It was only later, when I grew into an adult, that I began to understand the depth of his ideas and his genius.
In the early 1950s, the man in question visited the great state of Florida, and upon his return to Kentucky, announced that he planned to return and begin purchasing tracts of land south of Tampa, Florida, for the purpose of development. Here is where his vision was viewed with much skepticism. He was told the idea was useless, he would go broke, and the land was worthless. “Who would want to visit Florida?” they asked, sarcastically. Some in his family said he was “plumb loco.” “That boy’s a few bricks shy a load.” They ridiculed. “His cornbread is still soft in the middle.”
Despite all this. He persevered. Throughout the 1950s and ’60s, he purchased tracts of land south of Tampa and opened RV parks for tourists and those from northern states looking to winter in the warm Florida climate. By then, the folks back home weren’t laughing anymore.
Sometime in the 1970s, he sold all his land to developers and retired a millionaire. His endeavor began with a vision.
For Jesus’ followers, vision begins with hearts made right before God. From there, faith in Christ enhances God-ordained vision. God-given vision is like that of the saints of old who trusted God despite overwhelming circumstances. Moses of the Old Testament, followed the vision God gave him of confronting the Pharaoh of Egypt with the words, “Let my people go.” Gideon followed the vision God gave him of overcoming Israel’s enemies with a mere 300 soldiers, and they prevailed. Paul the Apostle followed the vision God gave him on the Damascus road to boldly share the gospel throughout the ancient Roman Empire. All were visionaries, by faith in God, for a divine purpose.
Has God given you a vision of what you are called to do? Perhaps God is calling you to preach the gospel, become a missionary or perhaps sing in the church choir or teach a Sunday school class. Maybe God has called you to address your community’s needs by volunteering at a soup kitchen or homeless shelter. Proverbs 29:18 says, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
The church needs visionaries who will be Jesus’ hands and feet in the community, reaching out to a lost and hurting world.
What is your God-given vision? What are you waiting for?
