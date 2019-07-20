I read recently about a child who did not speak his first words until he was nearly 4 years old. Throughout elementary school, his teachers thought he was lazy and probably would never amount to anything. The boy received good grades, yet his head was always in the clouds, conjuring up abstract questions that baffled those around him. In 1905, at the age of 26, that same young man was working as a patent clerk when he wrote a paper that explained his theory of relativity. The man in question? His name was Albert Einstein. His ideas revolutionized science and physics.
We are all going to face adversity in life. You may have gotten off to a rough start. Crises happen, difficulties come our way, and new challenges daily arise before us. We can easily become discouraged wondering how we will cope with it all. The Bible teaches that if we trust God, are faithful, and continue in faith and godly integrity, that the Lord will give us strength and power to overcome.
Perhaps only you and God know what adversity you are facing. For me personally, when I face a challenge that threatens to spiritually and emotionally knock me down, I consider Jesus’ words of how He will be with us — even until the end of the age (Matthew 28:20). I also claim Philippians 4:13, which says, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
God is faithful and His promises are certain. We may be knocked down, but with God’s help and guidance we can arise and keep moving forward. Remember what the Bible says about our faith being like gold refined in the fire (I Peter 1:7). Our faith is made stronger during life’s difficult and challenging times, which in turn empowers us to stand firm when the next storm hits.
We are always thankful for life’s good times. However, faith is refined, strengthened, and made pure when we go through the hard times — the fires of life. We will all face those hardships in which we may question whether we have the power and resolve to continue. We may even question life itself. And yet, step, by step, one hour at a time, and one day at a time, we persevere, and God brings us through the fire.
That is when our faith, the gold of who we are, is reinforced. And we are made better persons for it.