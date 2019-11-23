I recall many years ago, the day I received a healthy dose of perspective. I had begun my day with plans to drop off our kids at school, take care of a few matters at the church office, and then make hospital visits. My plans came to a halt when I discovered my car’s battery was dead.
“Oh great, just great!” I remember muttering through clenched teeth. “This is going to throw off my entire morning — how irritating!” I used my wife’s car to jumpstart my car, she drove our kids to school, and I then took the car to get a new battery. By then, my tidy morning schedule was seriously shot.
I finally made it to the hospital and visited with a man whose condition left him in constant pain. From there, I visited a church member recovering from a major surgery. All the while, a gentle tapping on my shoulder, a nudging of my spirit, was chastising me for my impatience over something as minor as a dead car battery. By the time I made it to the ICU to visit a patient who might not survive his illness, I realized I was being dealt a powerful measure of divine perspective.
As I had sought to offer spiritual comfort and encouragement, God had gotten hold of me. I ended up at a corner table in the hospital cafeteria with a strong, black coffee and a repentant heart. When God deals with us, we know it. I experienced that gentle whisper: “You are up walking around in great health and enjoying an abundance of blessings. You could easily be a patient in this very hospital, but right at this moment you are not. Just thought I’d remind you of this. That negative attitude will bring you down in a hurry. Now, start appreciating these blessings. Stop letting the small stuff get you down. Oh — one more thing: You’re welcome.”
Right there, in the quiet of my own heart, I resolved to be more thankful, more grateful, and less distracted by life’s minor frustrations and inconveniences. Since then, I have learned that a changed heart is a thankful heart. And a thankful heart sees beyond the problems before us to God’s greater plan to bring us through it.
This coming week, as we gather around the table with families and loved ones to enjoy Thanksgiving, consider the power of a heart changed by God’s touch. Resolve anew to be a more grateful and thankful person.
A brighter outlook is bound to follow.
