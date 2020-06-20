I recall growing up in the 1960s and ’70s, and I cannot recall the evenings my parents watched the nightly news with the Vietnam war always being the top story. I was too young to grasp the full implications of it, but I well remember the footage of protests, riots, and civil unrest here in America. Those images are burned in my memory.
In recent weeks, we have seen much of the same and more as protests and civil unrest have gripped our nation and the world. We begin to wonder if there is any end in sight and can any good come out of it. My faith in God compels me to say, “Yes.” Right now, we can’t see how, but faith looks to God and trusts one moment, one step, and one day at a time. As Jesus’ followers, we can resolve to continue trusting God and doing everything in our power to shine God’s light to those around us. During chaos, we find stability and focus in the One who does not change or waver with the changing times — Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today, and forever. (Hebrews 13:8)
One of the most productive pursuits we can seek is to endeavor to make the world a better place — not through vengeance and hate, but through peace and love. My heart goes out to the wounded and afflicted. I could be filled with bitterness, but rather I pray for a heart filled with love, grace, and compassion. Let us not allow our skin color to divide us. God loves all people. Regardless of your skin color, I reach out my hand to you as a friend. I open my arms to embrace you as my brother. I pray more and more people will do likewise.
Can God bring something good out of the present darkness? Yes, God can shine His light through us to a world that is hurting emotionally and spiritually. You may have wondered, as I did, who first used the words, “God works in mysterious ways.” The answer is poet and composer William Cowper. In 1774, he wrote these words regarding the ways the Lord God moves and works among us:
“God moves in a mysterious way
His wonders to perform;
He plants His footsteps in the sea
And rides upon the storm…
Blind unbelief is sure to err
And scan His work in vain;
God is His own interpreter,
And He will make it plain.”
Trust God, be patient, and shine His light. Pray for healing to come to our nation and the world. A better and brighter day is coming.
