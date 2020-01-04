The year 2019 is over, and I inadvertently closed out the year in a blaze of glory. Perhaps I should say, “blades of glory.” Allow me to explain.
A week ago, I went with the youth and children from our church for an evening of ice skating at Bristol Motor Speedway. Back in my younger years, I was no Scott Hamilton, but I could hold my own. I was skating and enjoying myself when one of my skates snagged on a groove in the ice, I stumbled, and was unable to recover. As I fell, I reached out to break my fall, and my full weight came down on my outstretched arm.
I felt, and maybe heard, a “pop!” as my right shoulder dislocated. I didn’t realize that at the time, but once I was helped to a chair, I knew a trip to the emergency room was imminent. My wife and our dear church group were deeply concerned for me and prayed me through the ordeal, and the nursing staff and ER doctor at Bristol Regional Medical Center were wonderful. The experience was deeply humbling. My shoulder is sore, and my arm is in a sling, but I am on the road to recovery.
Something I realized from my injury is that anyone of us is one fall, one missed step, or one test result away from a life-changing event. When the moment comes, will we be ready? How will we respond? Faith in God compels us to live each day in faith rather than fear, peace instead of dismay, spiritual strength rather than weakness, and righteousness instead of dishonesty.
God challenged His people through the prophet Isaiah to not be afraid, for He was with them. What a blessed thought; God is with us — the promise is for all who trust in the Lord. I choose to take this promise personally. If God is with me, I have nothing to fear. Through sickness, illness, injury, and even death, I will trust in God and not be afraid.
The Lord promised to uphold His people. This upholding is the act of coming alongside us and holding onto us, so we may stand strong in the face of life’s trials. Whatever difficulty you are facing, allow God to come alongside you and uphold you.
Victory, peace, and joy will follow.
