Have you ever had the experience of being around someone who never stops talking? Trying to have a conversation with such a person is a lesson in patience. You cannot get a word in edgewise. In such a situation, you can only sit and reply, “Yes … uh-huh … ah, yes … wow … that’s really something.”
Conversation is best when shared. Sadly, countless people have yet to grasp this blessed concept and continue speaking in continuous sentences. All one can do is wait for a break and try to jump in. My late father used to joke about how my mother was a champion talker. Dad said that mom could speak at 20 mph with gusts up to 40.
I wonder if God feels the same way about being on the receiving end of our prayers. We tend to make our prayer time a one-sided conversation with us doing all the talking. I know I have been guilty of this practice countless times. I am praying, seeking God, and pouring my heart out, but I fail to silently wait for a reply.
Prayer is meant to be a conversation with God. We speak, the Lord listens. We listen, and the Lord speaks. Why is this spiritual discipline so neglected and misunderstood? The problem lies in our discomfort with silence and life’s constant distractions. We are so accustomed to the hectic and noisy clutter of our lives that we have grown unaccustomed to silence. Quietness has the potential to cause uneasiness. Try sitting alone for a while in a quiet place with your smartphone out of reach. Try not checking your Facebook status for half an hour while you commune with God in prayer.
“Someone might need me!” We think. Perhaps, but that half hour talking with God and waiting for the gentle reply will equip us to handle the next problem coming our way. The next new problem may come via text, email, phone call, or voice mail, but it will come. One of life’s harsh realities is that the next challenge is looming right around the corner. Spending time alone with our Creator in quiet prayer, contemplation and meditation empowers us to better handle these new challenges when they assert themselves.
We are so accustomed to life’s relentless onslaught to our senses that we have forgotten the benefit of quietness and calm. We somehow grow anxious without life’s raucous confusion. During our fast-paced and hectic lives, God calls us to draw near and embrace the calm serenity of His presence. God has said in Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted in the earth.”
Set aside time to daily be alone with God. Therein is peace, calm, and spiritual power.
