I am the youngest of three children, and I have long enjoyed my older brother and sister telling the stories of our childhood. Among the many stories that stand out is one vignette my sister told about her and our brother. Our brother, who was around 12 at the time, had re-turned from the store and had in his possession a Reece’s Cup chocolate, which you may recall, contains two Reece’s cups. The genius of this rare delicacy was that it could be shared, for it contained a chocolate delight for the purchaser as well as one for a friend.
My sister relayed that as she observed our brother unwrapping this treat, that she had decided to ask him to share one of his Reece’s cups. Sadly, before she could ask, he deftly unwrapped them both, and quick as a wink, had popped them into his mouth. She reported feeling slighted, yet a wiser person. Next time, she would either obtain her own candy or be faster on the request. In the end, she missed out on the Reece’s cup blessing.
A blessing is meant to be shared. How often we as God’s people forget this fundamental truth. We are often long on criticism and correction, yet short on blessing and encouragement. Consider when Isaac of the Old Testament blessed his son, Jacob. Even though Jacob, the old trickster, had cheated his brother, Esau, out of the blessing intended for him, Isaac had, in good faith, given the coveted blessing. Isaac said to his son, “May God give you heaven’s dew and earth’s richness — an abundance of grain and new wine.” (Genesis 27:28)
In these words, we see Isaac picturing for his son a bright future — a future filled with blessings, goodness, and spiritual riches only God can bring. Oh, that we would pronounce such blessings upon those with whom we come into contact.
In my work with our local school system as a school bus driver, I meet children from all walks of life. Daily I transport and minister to kids who need positive words of encouragement and grace. I have heard their stories of the trials they face, and the heartaches they endure have many times left me reaching for my handkerchief to wipe tears from me eyes. It is a hard world out there, my friends, believe it.
What is the greatest blessing I can pass on to the children and teenagers with whom I come into contact? Here is something I have said many times; “Hey, you are a unique individual of immeasurable worth and potential. Don’t let anyone tell you any different, OK?”
They are all around us, my friends. Please remind them that in God’s eyes they are wonderful, special, and a bright future awaits them. Such kind words mean all the difference to a young person struggling on life’s stormy sea.
A blessing is meant to be shared. Share a blessing with someone today.
