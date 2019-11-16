Boundless curiosity and subsequent personal exploration encompasses 4th century journeyman Saint Augustine of Hippo. From Paganism to Christianity, his transformation strikes as remarkable and applicable even today.
“You can look at this ancient figure,” said James K.A. Smith, author of “On the Road with Saint Augustine: A Real-World Spirituality for Restless Hearts” (Brazos Press, $24.99), “and it’s like he’s read our mind.”
King University Institute for Faith and Culture presents Smith as this year’s Frederick Buechner Lecture on Monday, Nov. 18.
“In honoring Frederick Buechner each year, we recognize his immense influence as a writer of novels, memoirs, sermons, theology, and Christian reflection,” said Martin Dotterweich, director of the King Institute for Faith and Culture. “Jamie Smith embodies Buechner’s desire to seek truth honestly and present it beautifully, and he shares Buechner’s clarity of expression, dry wit, and sense of wonder.”
A professor of philosophy at Calvin University, Smith will deliver “Receiving the Saints Augustine and Monica through Painters’ Eyes” at 9:15 a.m. in King Memorial Chapel in Bristol, Tennessee. A conversation with Smith follows at 4:30 p.m. followed by a lecture on “Testimony as Poetry: Augustine the Artist,” each at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tennessee.
“A lot of the paintings that I will reference were painted in the 15th, 16th, 17th centuries — more than a thousand years after his death,” Smith said by phone from his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “They’re each different. I will speak on how Augustine and Monica (Augustine’s mother) and how they were received through the centuries.”
Smith called from Michigan on Augustine’s birthday. A Roman African, Augustine of Hippo drew his first breath on Nov. 13, 354. He died on Aug. 28, 430. In between, Augustine migrated from Paganism to Christianity, yet his transformation did not come without extensive discovery — and concern from his mother, Monica.
“And he tried a lot of things along the way,” Smith said. “He didn’t grow up like a goody-two-shoes choir boy. He kind of lived a life that a lot of people try to live today. Looking for love in all the wrong places, that was Augustine’s life. I’m trying to show the human Augustine.”
In his book, “On the Road with Saint Augustine” as in his talks at King, Smith looks to bridge the centuries from Augustine’s life to today. Palpable and powerful yet incredible relatable, he shows that Augustine translates well.
“Jamie Smith’s previous visits to King have been transformative for students, faculty, and community members alike,” Dotterweich said. “We anticipate a powerful encounter with St. Augustine of Hippo through Jamie’s lectures, and look forward to his call to the power of habit, to the shaping of loves, and to the discernment of alternate ‘liturgies’ that might impede the work of the Holy Spirit in us.”
Augustine was real. While ancient in terms of when he lived, his writings including “Confessions” bore enormous reach and influence for centuries thereafter. He’s relevant today as in yesterday, and will most likely remain so for unforeseeable amounts of tomorrows.
“His most famous work, ‘Confessions,’ is a remarkable book of vulnerability,” Smith said. “He’s taking off the mask, letting us into his heart and into his mind. He’s a saint who says, ‘here’s all of my faults.’ That’s the risk he takes in ‘Confessions.’”
Written in his 40s, “Confessions” details his journey from being the son of a Pagan father and Christian mother and resulting conflicts experienced. It’s Augustine’s revelations as told within what amounts to a travelogue through his life. In a way, his book compares with that of Jack Kerouac’s opus from 1951, “On the Road.”
“That’s how I open my new book,” Smith said of referencing Kerouac’s masterpiece. “By the way, Kerouac was also raised Catholic. So, it’s not by accident.”
Likewise, it’s neither by mere chance nor an accident that King invited Smith to return for a third visit.
“Few people fit this year’s theme, ‘The Beauty of Art, the Holiness of Saints,’ better than St. Augustine of Hippo,” Dotterweich said. “Not only did he devote himself to a life of service, but he also thought carefully about beauty and how it proclaimed the glory of God. Jamie Smith also fits our theme nicely, as a seeker of truth who writes theology but also edits the art journal ‘Image.’”
Smith’s book, “On the Road with Saint Augustine,” was released last month. Consequently, much of that which he will lecture on at King emanates from his enthralling tome.
“Augustine, when he was writing ‘Confessions,’ he was giving his testimony,” Smith said, “but he did so in a very beautiful way.”
In forms of lectures at King and the book he wrote, Smith offers Saint Augustine from the 4th century in such a manner that’s palatable for contemporary culture. Real and relatable, flawed yet saintly, neither dust nor deterioration greets that which Augustine gifted humanity.
“He’s ancient but he’s perennial,” Smith said. “In a sense, he tried it all, achieved all he sought to accomplish, but didn’t find meaning. I’m trying to argue that Augustine is the first existentialist. Finally, he found God.”
