If You Go

» What: The Frederick Buechner Lecture presented King University Institute for Faith and Culture

» Who: James K.A. Smith

» When: Monday, Nov. 18 at 9:15 a.m. (King Memorial Chapel): “Receiving the Saints: Augustine and Monica through Painters’ Eyes”; Monday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. (First Presbyterian Church): “A Conversation with James K.A. Smith”); Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. (First Presbyterian Church): “Testimony as Poetry: Augustine the Artist”

» Where: King Memorial Chapel, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, Tennessee; and First Presbyterian Church, 701 Florida Ave., Bristol, Tenn.

» Admission: Free

» Info: 423-652-4157

» Web: https://jameskasmith.com