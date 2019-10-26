Author Anne C. Bailey to present two addresses on Christianity, race and slavery in America at King University and Lee Street Baptist Church on Nov. 4

Imagine the humiliation, hurt, and heartbreak of watching a beloved family member being sold on the auction block.
Anne C. Bailey’s book, “The Weeping Time: Memory and the Largest Slave Auction in American History” (Cambridge University Press, 2017), examines one of thousands of slave auctions staged in America.
Bailey, a professor of history and Africana studies at the State University of New York at Binghamton, will speak at King University on Monday, Nov. 4. Presented by King’s Institute for Faith and Culture, Bailey presents “The Weeping Time: Memory and the Largest Slave Auction in American History” at 9:15 a.m. inside King Memorial Chapel in Bristol, Tennessee.
“For my talk, ‘The Weeping Time: Memory and the Largest Slave Auction in American History,’ I am going to read a little from the book and then share some of the main themes,” said Bailey. “One of the things that drove me to write this book is the fact that there were thousands of slave auctions in the antebellum period yet most of us could hardly name one.”
Christian faith attaches naturally to Bailey’s book and address.
“The King Institute seeks to explore ways that Christian faith has affected and transformed culture, and often that happens in situations of great pain,” said Martin Dotterweich, director of the King Institute for Faith and Culture. “The faith of the individuals whose stories Anne Bailey are filled with perseverance and hope beyond imagining.”
Bailey’s book draws a bead on an auction from March of 1859. More than 400 men, women, and children crossed the block in the midst of being sold by the Butler Plantation estates. Staged At a racetrack in Savannah, Georgia, slaves were held for days and weeks before the auction in stalls made for horses.
“I wanted readers and hopefully listeners to my talk to be taken back to this period to experience what it must have been like for the enslaved population to witness their families being torn apart,” Bailey said. “I wanted to center these voices as often they have not been a large part of the historical narrative.”
On the evening of Monday, Nov. 4, Bailey will appear at Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, at 7 p.m. She will present “Racial Reconciliation and Christian Witness.”
“For the talk, ‘Racial Reconciliation and the Christian Witness,’ I hope to directly engage the Christian community in the evolution of Christianity in America,” Bailey said. “I hope to share a little on how the institution evolved and the role it played during the period of American slavery. It is a multifaceted picture that includes everything from collusion to abolitionism.”
During and even in the aftermath of slavery in America, pro-slavery folk often employed the Bible to justify the existence of slavery. They focused most often on the Old Testament. Depending on interpretation, passages from Genesis and Exodus can appear to justify slavery. However, context remains vital when reading the Bible.
“It’s essential,” said Dan Gray, pastor of Addilynn Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “It’s essential that you read the whole Bible. You need to read it in its social and historical context.”
Bailey withheld exact details of her addresses. However, she said that she will speak of Christianity in relation to slavery in America. Untold numbers of slaves and former slaves learned to read specifically so they could read the Bible. Yet how did slaves maintain and even heighten their faith in God during such horrendously cruel times?
“I do hope to address how slaves maintained their Christianity in spite of inhumane treatment,” Bailey said.
As best they can, human beings auctioned as slaves maintain a voice through Bailey’s words. As if through the mists of time gone by, they speak.
“Anne Bailey has given voices to many people whose stories of faith would otherwise have been lost,” Dotterweich said. “Their hope in the God who proclaims freedom offers us a beacon for helping oppressed people in the name of Christ.”
Those people mattered. They mattered then in life and they matter now in death.
“I hope too that the audience may be interested in looking at how, if at all, that legacy plays out in the modern-day,” Bailey said. “As a practicing Christian, I am interested in the concept of living history — how historical events and practices connect to the present day with the ultimate goal of racial reconciliation.”
God, Gray said, wants us to seek and achieve racial reconciliation. We are all, Christians say, made in the image of God.
“I think it’s essential,” Gray said. “I speak as part of the Christian church. It’s almost like we’re fighting against Jesus when we don’t do what reflects his values.”
Contemplation then implementation seems in order relative to reconciliation of the races. Christians say Christ needs to occupy a seat at that table. Regardless, slavery happened. Wounds rendered in the faraway past can and do have a way of touching contemporary culture. Pain still exists.
“I hope that listeners will think through with me some of the ways to heal this history,” Bailey said.
