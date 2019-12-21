BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lights off. Candlelight on.
Awash in a hush of whispers and reflection, the holy night of Christmas Eve serves to highlight the impact and import of the coming day of Christmas.
Not all churches offer Christmas Eve services. Many do. What follows provides a sampling of churches in the area within which those who wish to attend a Christmas Eve service, can.
“Ours is at 12 o’clock, midnight,” said the Rev. W.A. Johnson, longtime pastor of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “They’re not that well attended, but we do it because it it’s all about him. It’s all about Jesus Christ.”
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services highlight the birth of Christ. However, there’s nothing typical about the number of services offered at St. Anne Catholic Church in Bristol, Virginia.
“We actually have four Masses on Christmas Eve,” said Father Chris Hess, pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church. “We’ve been doing that for years.”
Christmas Eve services at St. Anne occur at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight. They also feature a Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. As with all of the other churches featured, all are welcome to attend.
“Our early liturgy, at 4 p.m., is when most folks come. It’s when the kids are singing in the choir,” Hess said. “At midnight, it’s solemn. It’s a very powerful experience for some who have not attended a Catholic Mass.”
Poll any pastor. Most if not all will reply that services at or near Christmas and Easter elevate as their most attended days throughout the year.
“There’s something about Christmas,” said Joel Kirk, pastor of Realife Church in Bristol, Tennessee. “Even the hardest of hearts soften.”
Christmas Eve services tend to run short, maintain a finite point, and accentuate the day of Christ’s birth in the manger in Bethlehem. Individual pastors treat them in different though not differing ways. Many bear similarities, as with services conducted by candlelight.
“It sets a mood,” Hess said.
Hence the solemnity of the moment.
“People come to the candlelight services for the peaceful moments,” Kirk said. “You get to feel the sense of peace and know that there’s something greater than ourselves. Ultimately, Jesus is the promise of peace. Jesus came so we can come to peace with God.”
Neither pastor referenced preferred to reveal details of their messages for Christmas Eve. However, each allowed that it will pertain to the essentials as geared to the moment.
Reference Matthew, the first book in the New Testament, for the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Learn first of his lineage, from Abraham to David to Jacob to Joseph to Jesus. Joseph married the Virgin Mary, who gave birth to Christ.
“And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus, for he shall save his people from their sins,” so goes the passage from Matthew 1:21.
“We’ll have our main Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.,” said Father Stephen Mathewes of Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church in Bluff City. “That service will be about two hours. We conclude with candlelight caroling, which is departing a bit from the Eastern orthodox tradition. We’ll sing ‘Joy to the World,’ ‘Silent Night.’ It’s the cavalcade of hits.”
Music resounds during most Christmas Eve services. Variation differs from church to church. Expect traditional presentations of Christmas hymns at St. Anne Catholic Church as well as at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church. Lee Street Baptist Church looks to hone in on the traditional songs of the season — and more.
“I get a chance to ring the bell right at midnight,” said Lawrence Bell, 72, a member of Lee Street Baptist since the age of 13. His father rang the bell at Christmas during many years past.
“It’s something special to me,” Bell said. “It makes me more aware that we’ve already received the greatest gift of all, and that’s Jesus Christ.”
Over at Realife Church, typical Sundays include a full band. Plugged in and playing loud, they perform Christian rock such to shake the church’s foundations. However, Christmas Eve presents a more mellow version of music inside the relatively new church.
“We’re going to do a mix of acoustic and full band Christmas music,” Kirk said. “Last year, I preached the message of Jesus. This year, I’m contemplating telling the full story of the birth of Jesus.”
There and across town, wherever Christmas Eve services commence on Tuesday night, various versions of the Christmas story will emerge. Expect little deviation from the point. Anticipate emotion and perhaps hushed moments during which the levity of the moment rises to the fore.
“There’s a lot of joy,” Hess said. “Everyone is so happy to be there that you can feel it. It’s palpable.”
Some services conducted proceed throughout while lighted by candles. Others may wait until the end of their night to strike up their candles.
“At the very end, we’ll turn off all the lights, light the candles, and sing a traditional version of ‘Silent Night,’” Kirk said. “Just voices. No music. We did it last year. It’s pretty incredible, hearing the voices sing by candlelight. It captures the essence of candlelight services from a thousand years ago.”
Enormity of the moment cannot go overstated. Mankind’s history altered permanently upon the birth in Bethlehem of Jesus Christ. For Christians, his was the most powerful light of all.
“We’re celebrating the birth of the light of the world,” Hess said.
