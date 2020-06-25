Out in Duffield, Virginia, it’s the mission of Robin Robbins to connect farmers with sources to sell their fresh fruits, vegetables and anything else they harvest.
“We sell tractor-trailer loads of produce for farmers,” said Robbins, the general manager of Appalachian Harvest.
This summer, Robbins is working on a plan to help farmers feed hungry families — with creative cuisine that relies on colorful fruits and vegetables.
As part of Appalachian Sustainable Development, Robbins is orchestrating a “Family Food Box” to help assist local hungry families in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, especially families affected by the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And it’s supposed to get food to families in need,” Robbins said. “We’re getting good food to families who are in dire need. It’s necessary in the Appalachian region.”
That includes one grateful woman who had nothing but a can of sardines on her shelf when she received the Family Food Box, Robbins said.
Inside, this box contains carrots, cabbage, lettuce, apples, oranges, potatoes and onions.
Some of the contents is from local farmers; some comes from other sources. This year, Robbins said, finding the contents to fill the boxes got slowed down because of the pandemic.
But the organization remains undaunted, she said.
“Since the pandemic, we have donated more than 111,000 pounds of produce to a wide variety of food banks/pantries because we have labor, trucks, food hub, etc.,” said Sylvia Crum, the marketing director for Appalachian Sustainable Development.
“It is not all hyper-local, but we are still getting food to people in need.”
What’s more, as Robbins puts it, this help-your-neighbor campaign helps keep farmers farming and hungry families fed.
“And the big thing is working on projects such as the food box,” Robbins said. “The food boxes are delivered to nonprofits weekly.”
According to Robbins, 1,560 food boxes are delivered each week with 35,880 pounds of food.
And, Robbins said, “it’s a beautiful thing to see all manners of folks working together to meet the needs of those in need.”
