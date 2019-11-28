BRISTOL, Tenn. — Grab your wallet and your shopping shoes.
Bristol’s annual Country Christmas Craft Show is coming back to Viking Hall Civic Center this weekend, running Friday to Sunday.
The show features nearly 100 vendors, said organizer Daisy Carroll.
One is Georgia’s Sleepy Hollow Herb Farm, offering “extracts and products made from their herbs,” Carroll said.
“Pat and Ronnie Rader are back with their log reindeer and wooden snowmen,” Carroll said. “Barb Morelock from Kingsport has hand-pieced quilts.”
You can also look for “lots of specialty ornaments, tobacco stick trees and stars” plus “stained glass, pottery, wreaths and primitive decor,” Carroll said.
Several authors are also coming to the event, including “Little Jacky Bear” children’s author Carol Jackson of Piney Flats, Tennessee, and historian Tom Perry of Ararat, Virginia.
This show began in the 1980s and is now considered a Bristol tradition.
The colorful show features booths of handmade holiday decorations and items perfect for gift giving, according to Carroll.
Besides Georgia, other vendors are coming from as far as Minnesota, bringing a wide array of crocheted items plus bow tree toppers.
“And if you need a new wreath for your door, we’ve got that, too,” Carroll said. “Of course, we always have a children’s craft table where the kids can make an ornament for free. That’s a really popular item and something everyone looks forward to.”
The event is sponsored by the city of Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and will be held Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Those attending are invited to bring nonperishable food items for donation to Second Harvest Food Bank.
