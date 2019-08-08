MEADOWVIEW, Va. — June Dunn loves to paint with oil.
And she loves to paint scenes while people-watching.
Both concepts come together this month at the Harvest Table in Meadowview, Virginia, where Dunn, 73, is offering sales of her works — 28, in all — ranging from $50 to $700.
Dunn, a resident of Abingdon, Virginia, describes her art as “more expressionist.”
With a sigh, she said, “I try to paint feelings and atmosphere rather than realism.”
This artist began painting 19 years ago and has previously exhibited her work at the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. of Abingdon.
She says she paints according to the way a subject makes her feel.
“And I like soft colors,” Dunn said. “I like bright colors, but I like them to be soft and not lurid.”
Dunn called her show in Meadowview “an eclectic mix.”
Then she laughed.
In her works, you’ll find flowers and figures and scenes of nature.
“I’m hoping to appeal to something for everyone, because there are different styles, different subjects,” Dunn said. “And I feel like there’s a lot of joy in each painting.”