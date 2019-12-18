Winter Solstice
Savor the final pages of fall as we turn to the days of winter.
The winter solstice bookmarks the beginning of winter. Fittingly, Johnson City’s Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room acknowledge the day with a night of music to celebrate the winter solstice. Johnson City’s A Great Disaster helm a lineup that includes Asheville’s Waxing Gibbous.
Kind of a yin and yang of music, A Great Disaster stage as an indie rock band. Real strong. Waxing Gibbous entertain as an explorative rhythm and blues outfit as apt to reference jazz as to incorporate soul. Wickedly powerful. Together they offer multiple sides of music the likes of which meander along different yet complimentary pathways.
Virginia West
Musicians Toni Doman and KT Vandyke embody Appalachian Americana in distinctly mesmerizing ways.
As Virginia West, the enchanting duo highlight a pair of upcoming shows. See them emote on Friday at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon. Next night, they deliver sugar and spice to Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia.
Virginia West, they’re a fulfilling pair. Voices charming, they jibe as do Christmas chimes, in unison as singers whose songs warrant repeated spins. Their look hearkens to days of yore, back to a time when stage performers looked like they belonged on a stage for a public who wanted a show with the sounds. Though influences wide, Virginia West maintain a way of their own. As reflected on their upcoming EP, they make music in a way that’s distinct and remarkable.
Down Home Christmas
Like a breeze that clings to a cloud, times often change in the tick of a clock.
Yet the annual Down Home Christmas Show marches onward. Set to rock around the Christmas tree Sunday at the beloved venue, performers as in years past typically hail from the Tri-Cities. Like contents in a Christmas morning stocking, one never knows who may pop out on stage.
Count on Ed Snodderly. A co-founder of the Down Home, Snodderly’s long-heralded music often rises to the fore at his home base of the Down Home. Perhaps singing buddy Eugene Wolf, with whom Snodderly bills as The Brother Boys, will join in. Johnson City’s Jesse Lewis, a country singer whose style places him firmly within the heart of authenticity, may well offer a merry Christmas melody or two. Whoever and whatever, Down Home delivers Christmas in indelibly memorable ways.
Music Notes
May this be a vinyl records Christmas. According to Billboard magazine, LP records outsold CDs during 2019. Consequently, retailers’ stock of LPs — including Christmas-themed albums, has grown in recent months and years.
Take Walmart. Visit either Bristol location to find Frank Sinatra’s LP, “Icon Christmas” as well as Bing Crosby’s “Merry Christmas.” Each album features a sleigh full of golden Christmas nuggets, each pressed into colored vinyl. Sinatra’s LP comes in red, Crosby’s in white. They retail for a whisper shy of $24 each.
While at Walmart, search for “The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album.” Originally released in 1964, the festive release featured a mix of originals including “Santa’s Beard” and favorites such as “Blue Christmas.”
Check out www.newwestrecords.com for JD McPherson’s Christmas album, “Socks.” Pressed in Christmas tree green vinyl, McPherson’s hep-cat Christmas LP features 11 original songs from a spirited “Bad Kid” to a rollicking “Santa’s Got a Mean Machine.” From now through Christmas, pick it up on sale at New West for $15.
While on the New West Records site, look into Rodney Crowell’s seasonal album, “Christmas Everywhere.” On sale for $15, it comes signed by Crowell and in colored vinyl of white and red. As with much of Crowell’s music, the album of originals features deeply personal accounts including “Christmas Makes Me Sad.”
Instrumental Christmas songs provide seasonal cheer during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Unwrap www.freexmasmp3.com. Behold an R&B take on the traditional “First Noel.” Find a disco rendition of “Silent Night.” Go country with “Jingle Bells,” pop to “Deck the Halls,” or English courtesy “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
