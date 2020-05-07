Andrew Scotchie leapt from the stage. Guitar in hand, he’s a live wire, AC and DC charges intact.
Normally, Scotchie smites walls that exist between the artist and the fan.
Enter COVID-19 and social distancing. At 6 p.m. Friday, Scotchie will play to a camera during his weekly livestream. No fans in sight. So it goes during such virtual performances, now the rage among musicians local to legendary.
“It’s cool to connect with people that maybe I could never have connected with at a show,” said Scotchie, by phone from his home in Asheville, North Carolina.
Livestreams considerably widen the scope and reach of an artist. Venues can only contain but so many people. Online, it’s infinite.
“We’ve had people from Boise, Idaho, Detroit — from all over the country,” Scotchie said of his every Friday streams. “A lot of people from Bristol tune in. It’s a total mix from all over.”
Frequent patrons of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion know Scotchie. A whirling blurring tornado, his brand of straight ahead-to-psychedelic swaths of rock paired with on-stage unpredictability make him a can’t-miss showman.
“The first couple of times I did a livestream, I played some songs I had written on acoustic guitar or that would translate well,” Scotchie said. “It’s just me and my voice. Doing the livestream, it allows me to do more subtle things, songs that are more intimate.”
Don’t misconstrue him. He’s not transformed from head-banger Scotchie to tranquil Scotchie.
“Oh, there is rocking and head-banging,” he said. “I’ve had people ask me to jump off the coffee table, do a back flip off the couch.”
Count on this: A new album, “Everyone Everywhere,” was to have been released Friday. Now it’s coming June 29. He’s taking pre-orders now on his website. Order it early, get it early.
“It’s a concept album. The narrator is nameless,” Scotchie said. “They’re going through the world, going through the trials and tribulations of being human.”
Check the album’s cover art. A fellow with a guitar strapped to his back, stands in the center. To his left exists nirvana, peace astride harmony. To his right, chaos amid flames and destruction.
“Sometimes it’s about money, trying to pay the bills. Sometimes it’s about equality, just wanting to be loved and equal,” Scotchie said. “There’s not one thing in this album that someone could say, ‘Oh, I’ve never felt that before.’ This album is meant to connect with people. I want people to know that we’re connected with each other.”
Take note. Despite its seemingly obvious references to the pandemic and subsequent isolation, he wrote the album before COVID-19 wreaked its havoc. Timing, great, but it was unintentional.
Nonetheless, Scotchie’s album departs from his prior albums in various stylistic manners. “Everyone Everywhere” plays like an album on tour inside a book of rock. It explores chapters including a Grateful Dead-ish “Human Too” to a boogie woogie “Natural Romantic” and flurries of funk courtesy “Funny Money.”
“Musically, if I tried to stick to one gear, it would be hell for me,” he said. “There will always be that high energy, rock ‘n’ roll backbone for me. But I like reggae, punk, folk, classical, jazz.”
Woven layers of maturity accompany Scotchie’s evolving sound and lyrics. He’s not a “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” guy. He’s a downpour of substance, thunder with a brain.
“Consciousness rocks,” Scotchie said. “Sometimes we’re gonna rock your face off, but we also want to make you think.”
