Global pandemic. Sickness and death. Social distancing. Economic collapse. Worry. This vicious cycle is all too familiar in times like these. In light of troubling events, is worry our only option? Thankfully it is not. God’s Word provides a bright light of encouragement in these dark days. We find several helpful guidelines in this text.
» Worry about nothing. This biblical command runs counter to everything we’ve been told since the day we were born. We’ve almost accepted worry as a way of life. Someone said that worry is America’s favorite pastime. Yet God tells us not to worry. God reminds us that he takes care of the birds and the flowers, and will He not take care of us? When we worry, we question His love and care. When we worry, we doubt His wisdom and ability to know and provide what we need. When we worry, we act as if He cannot be trusted. You see, worry is sinful because it dishonors the character of God.
» Pray about everything. We can take our burdens to the Lord in prayer. God invites us to cast all our care upon Him because He cares for us. (1 Peter 5:7) As we pray we can be assured that our unexpected needs do not surprise God, nor do they overwhelm Him. He is able and He is willing to help us when we pray. The psalmist wrote: “Cast thy burden on the LORD, and he shall sustain thee.” (Psalm 55:22)
» Be thankful in all things. God is in control of all circumstances, good and bad. He sovereignly directs or permits all things that happen. Job understood this and therefore after the sudden loss of all his possessions and precious children he could say: “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.” (Job 1:21) Christians too can be grateful in spite of adversity because “we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
» God’s peace will keep you. His peace is beyond our understanding, yet it is a very present reality. His peace comes through Christ Jesus our Lord and Savior. As we trust in Christ and submit to Him we find abundant peace even in the most stressful situations. Christ has power to calm the storms of life, and He is also able to calm our hearts in the midst of the storm. Don’t worry. There’s a better plan: pray about everything, be thankful in all things, and rest in the peace of God.
