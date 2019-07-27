About 3,000 years ago when King David penned Psalm 8, he had no telescope to view the starry heavens, and yet he saw God’s magnificent handiwork, His sovereign power, and he realized God’s merciful concern for mankind. David turned his eyes heavenward, but his focus was on God. He saw what many humans fail to see because they overlook the obvious.
We have recently relived Apollo 11’s incredible mission to the moon, and we marvel at sophisticated technology and unforgettable images. It truly was “one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind” and together we celebrate this monumental achievement. As I watched some of the footage it seemed strange that there was no mention of God. How is it possible for men to set foot on the moon with millions watching on earth and yet God is left out of the conversation? I want to suggest several things about God that were overlooked.
First of all, God is the creator of all things. Some would argue that God is not the creator, but all things are the product of time and chance. They choose to embrace the theory (not fact) of evolution, but I refuse to accept it. Scripture says that God created all things out of nothing. He spoke and it was done. That’s what I believe. Isn’t it strange that much is said about the universe and little or nothing about its Creator?
God’s power and majesty are overlooked. Another psalm states, “The heavens declare the glory of God.” (Psalm 19:1) How could we overlook the greatness and glory of God as we turn our eyes toward the skies? The vast dimensions of the universe are staggering. The moon is 238,900 miles from earth, a relatively short distance compared to the sun (93 million miles) or the nearest star Alpha Centauri (4.3 light-years). By the way, a light-year is the distance that light travels in one year at the rate of 186,000 miles per second. Ponder that, and then ponder the God who made it all. Also consider the predictability of heavenly bodies. The scientists who worked on the Apollo 11 project were able to make precise calculations based on predictable distances and forces only because God regulates and upholds all things by the word of His power. (Hebrews 1:3) How can that be overlooked?
As King David considered the heavens, he was most amazed by God’s concern for mankind. He wondered how such a majestic God would be attentive to beings so small and insignificant by comparison. How can humans today overlook something so obvious?
How tragic that mankind can now see so much through the hard work of scientific exploration and yet overlook the God who made it and keeps it going. King David had no telescope, but he saw so much more.