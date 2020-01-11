Most of us typically have several meetings with people during an average day or week. Some meetings are more important than others. Meetings with your boss or co-workers are important. Meetings with your spouse and children are obviously important. But the most important meeting is our daily morning meeting with God.

Some readers are likely in the habit of meeting with God every morning. To others this may be a strange or new idea. I pray this message will encourage those who are meeting with Him to remain faithful and diligent, and I hope God will use this message to prompt others to start meeting with Him in the morning.

Dr. Steve Lawson has written an excellent commentary in which he states: “More than any other portion of Scripture, the Book of Psalms has influenced the public worship and private devotions of God’s people through the centuries, leading them to seek him more diligently, to love him more deeply, and to trust him more fully.” This statement describes the purpose of our morning meeting with God: to seek him more diligently, to love him more deeply, and to trust him more fully.

In Psalm 143:8 (see above), David the psalmist asks God for His grace (“loving kindness”) and His guidance (“to know the way wherein I should walk”). This was a priority for David; therefore he met with God every morning. He also wrote in Psalm 5:3, “My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O LORD; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up.” For David, this was a matter of desire, not drudgery.

Here are a few suggestions for your morning meeting with God. Be prepared by getting proper rest, waking up early enough not to be rushed, and having a quiet, private place with good lighting. You will need a Bible, note pad and pen, and prayer list. Begin your meeting with a simple prayer for God’s help in understanding the Scriptures (see Psalm 119:18). Read the Bible in a systematic, rather than a random way. Read through a section or book of the Bible, making notes on special thoughts or questions for further study. Then talk to God in prayer, using the word “ACTS” as a prayer guide: Adoration (praise God for his character and works); Confession (ask God to forgive your sins); Thanksgiving (for all God has provided); and Supplication (requests for your needs and the needs of others).

Dear reader, I pray that you will have a blessed year in 2020, and I’m confident that you will have a much better year (regardless of your circumstances) if you will faithfully meet with God every morning.

Dr. Stan Anderson is pastor at Liberty Baptist Church, Bristol, Tennessee.

