“For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.” (1 Timothy 2:5-6)
This biblical text contains several profound truths of the Christian faith: there is only one God; there is only one mediator between God and mankind; the one mediator is Jesus Christ; and Christ gave himself a ransom for all. These are fundamental, not incidental truths.
Christ claimed to be the only way to God: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6)
The apostles likewise preached an exclusive message of salvation through Christ: “Neither is there salvation in any other, for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)
The Old Testament prophet Isaiah makes it equally clear that salvation is found only by faith in the one true God: “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.” (Isaiah 45:22)
Let’s take a closer look at the text above. Scripture teaches there is only one God. Throughout human history, polytheism, or the belief in many gods, has been widely accepted, but that view is simply wrong. The fundamental tenet of Old Testament faith is the Shema (from the Hebrew, “hear”): “Hear, O Israel, the LORD our God is one LORD.” (Deuteronomy 6:4)
Christ confirmed this truth: “And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.” (John 17:3)
Scripture also teaches there is only one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus. As mediator (a “go-between” or one who resolves a conflict), Christ reconciles holy God and sinful man. Christ alone is qualified for this role because He is fully God and fully man. Christ accomplished this work by His sacrificial death on the cross as “the mediator of the new covenant.” (Hebrews 12:24) He gave himself a ransom for all, thereby redeeming and restoring sinners to harmony with God.
I know these truths fly in the face of popular thought. The world insists that we should be inclusive and tolerant. To say there is only one God and that Christ is the only Savior is highly offensive to the modern mind. All religions, we are told, are equally valid and hold some measure of truth.
What is the Christian response? Christians stand with the Bible and its exclusive teachings of one God and one mediator, our Lord Jesus Christ. We do so with the unshakable conviction that Scripture is the infallible, unshakable truth of God.
